Davis addresses his mission to inspire parents to leave a legacy of greatness

Author Kevin Davis Sr. is sharing his journey on writing his debut memoir “Who’s Your Daddy-What Every Son Needs To Know” at his book discussion event March 12 at Books & Books 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134. The event will take place 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

His book puts the spotlight on life skills and wisdom that can be readily used by every parent who wants more for their children. “Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs To Know” takes you on a journey with the author through his life and lets you in on a conversation with his son. LEGACY/M•I•A Editor-in-Chief Russel Motley will moderate the discussion. Signed books will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

Davis’s goal is to inspire parents, not just fathers, to never leave their future generations without an inheritance of a legacy of greatness. His goal is to write 50 books before the age of 70. He hopes his readers enjoy his journey as much as he is having fun writing it.

“There is something special about an inspired pen, and as long as I’m inspired to create, teach, and tell my story, I will continue to use God’s blessing,” says Davis. Readers will learn the importance of family, the importance of investment, establishing generational wealth, and the importance of financial literacy.

Author Statement by Kevin Davis Sr.

It was as if I was promised tomorrow the day I saw my son being born, but having a son at the age of 51 left me in fear that my time was short. So inspired by a love so intense, I began this journey to journal my life and guide him. I knew if I died tomorrow, he would be financially secure; however, I needed him to know who his father truly was in the event I didn’t make it to his 18th birthday. I hope my journey inspires all parents, not just fathers, to never again leave their future generations without an inheritance or a legacy of greatness.

Davis, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., who spent much of his childhood reciting original poems and rhymes, influenced by the hip hop craze like any other inner-city child in the 80’s. As a young boy, he remembers filling up his day with superhero comic books, sitcoms, and black-and-white films.

Davis always had a great passion and knack for writing, but never in a million years dreamed of being an author. At the age of 52, deeply inspired by the birth of his son, he began to produce writings.

Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs to Know is available at https://www.thepoplife.blog/. Follow Kevin Davis Sr. @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Sxih1zK_xA.