Dawson Harman surveys the field, ready to step up to bat.

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PRESEASON: THURS 22 OCT 26

Rain held off, making for six comfortable innings of baseball with a pleasant breeze. Four pitchers each threw three innings, giving us another look at what to expect from the bullpen. No single pitcher stood out, but each looks like a solid addition. A potential injury came up in the third inning: after striking out Alonzo Alverez for the second out, Jack Durso stepped off the mound and grabbed his arm or shoulder. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious, as he’s one of our stronger relief options this season.

Sebastian Santos-Olson started for Team Orange, while Jack Durso took the mound for Team Green. Santos-Olson opened and closed the first inning with a pair of strikeouts. The only offensive action was a two-out single by Dylan Dubovik, who advanced to second on an attempted pickoff that resulted in an E3 (Gabriel Milano). The bottom half of the inning was more active offensively. Michael Torres led off with a bunt attempt but was thrown out 1-3. Two batters later, Alonzo Alverez doubled and tried to catch Durso off guard, but was thrown out 1-5.

Green couldn’t manufacture a run after opening the third with a lead-off single by Fabio, giving Sebastian a trio of zeros on the scoreboard. Jack, unfortunately, can’t say the same. Michael Torres, on a one-out walk and a successful steal of second, set the wheels in motion. That brought Anthony Murphy to the plate, who was about to ruin Jack’s day by clearing the left-field fence at the base of the scoreboard with the first two runs of the day. Though Murphy’s home run might have spoiled his day, he struck out Alonzo. He then stepped off the mound, apparently in pain—a development that did spoil his day. How long he’ll be out is unknown.

The second set of pitchers was Daniel Lopez for Team Orange and Andrew Gette for Team Green. Neither team scored over the next two innings, though several plays stood out. In the top of the fourth, with one out and Devin Diaz on first after a walk, Dawson Harman grounded into a 6-3 double play. In the fifth, Lopez hit RJ Diaz, then picked him off at first. In the bottom half of the fifth, Easton Kitura led off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a 1-3 groundout before being thrown out at home on a 4-2-5 play

The sixth inning brought action for both teams. Green’s Vance Sheahan led off with a walk. On an attempted pickoff, the ball got past the first baseman (E3), allowing Sheahan to advance to second. Lopez handled the next three at-bats, striking out Dylan Dubovik and Jose Lopez and forcing Trey King to ground out 1-3. In the bottom half, Gabriel was hit by a pitch to open. Braeden Schnabel doubled him home, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. With Schnabel at third, Rookie Shepard singled and drove in the inning’s second run. With no outs, the merry-go-round ended with a 6-3 double play and a flyout to right.

Braeden Schnabel earned the Golden Bat Award after collecting two singles, a double, and an RBI. He was the only player with multiple hits. Alonzo Alverez also recorded an extra-base hit with a double, while Anthony Murphy hit the day’s only home run. There were a total of ten hits today.

We’ll take our chances with the weather again tomorrow, with about a 25% chance of rain. I heard it rained shortly after we finished today. We’re grateful to the weather gods and hope for the same luck tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.; I recommend arriving early. Today’s scrimmage began at 10:40 a.m., and the game is scheduled for six innings.