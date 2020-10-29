Demi Busatta Cabrera should be sent to Tallahassee as your State Representative for District 114

We support Demi Busatta Cabrera for State House District 114.

Knowing Demi, she will lead the way on supporting a safe and responsible economic resurgence. She will do that by promoting responsible health practices in the reopening of small businesses, while allowing our community to return to normalcy. She is for providing state assistance to small business owners in order to create sustained success after COVID-19. She also wants to hold the line on taxes, fees, and unnecessary licensure to create a business-friendly environment and allow the private sector to drive job growth.

She’s also pro-managed growth and supports prohibiting oversized commercial and mixed-use development that infringes on residential neighborhoods and green space. She wants to protect the rights of homeowners.

She is for restoration projects focused on improving the ecological and aesthetic value of our natural treasures. And she’s for legislation that allows Floridians to combat climate change and sea level rise.

She also wants to implement a plan to provide appropriate compensation for long tenured public school teachers.

For these reasons and many more, we encourage you to vote for Demi Busatta Cabrera for State House District 114.