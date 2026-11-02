Despite the forecast, the rain held off as Miami defeated the FAU Owls 9-5 in a 12-inning exhibition game.

PRESEASON SCRIMMAGE: FAU

The Miami Hurricanes wrapped up week four of the preseason with a 9–5 exhibition win over FAU’s Owls. Pitching dominated early, keeping the Owls off the bases through the first four innings. AJ Ciscar led the way, striking out six of the ten batters he faced, while Blake Morningstar added three strikeouts. The Owls finally broke through in the fifth against TJ Coats, scoring three runs, then added another in the sixth to tie the game at four. Miami regained the lead in the eighth and added another run in the ninth, but the Owls answered with the game’s only home run to cut the deficit to one. In the bottom of the inning, Miami strung together five consecutive hits and scored three runs to secure the win. Skyler Hutto closed out the game with two scoreless innings. The Canes enjoyed an afternoon of treats as the Owls returned to Boca on Halloween with a bag of Miami tricks.

Today’s game format was a little unusual: twelve innings, with five batters per inning regardless of the number of outs. If runners are on base after the third out, the bases are cleared for the remaining batters. Each pitcher threw two innings, and the roster had ten players. A tenth player was included to balance the five-player rotation. Miami rotated its player roster after six innings, except for Dylan Dubovik, who played the entire game in place of Braeden Schnabel, who is out with a minor injury and is expected to return next week.

Miami opened with its premier starters, AJ Ciscar and Blake Morningstar, who kept the Owls quiet with a strong mix of pitches. Ciscar struck out six of the ten batters he faced, while Morningstar added three strikeouts. No Owl reached base.

As Ciscar and Morningstar rotated Owls hitters back to the dugout, Miami opened the scoring in the second inning with a leadoff single by Michael Torres. Two batters later, Jose Lopez, who finished a perfect 3-for-3, doubled in a run. Miami added another run in the fourth when Michael reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop to lead off the inning. Lopez followed with an RBI single. The Owls’ three errors today proved costly, resulting in four unearned runs.

After strong pitching from AJ and Blake, TJ Coats struggled, giving the Owls’ hitters plenty of batting practice. He allowed five hits and four runs over two innings, a disappointing outing that raised questions about his place in the rotation.

The three runs the Owls scored in the fifth can also be attributed, in part, to Fabio Peralta, who was responsible for at least two of them. The Owls opened with a single, then loaded the bases with a hit batter and another single. With two outs and facing the fifth and final batter of the inning, Fabio allowed a single to center to get past him (E8), clearing the bases. The batter was called out sliding into home while attempting an inside-the-park home run. The Owls took a temporary 3-2 lead before the Canes answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

After FAU took the lead in the fifth, Miami responded when Brandon DeGoti reached base on another Owl error (E6). Dylan Dubovik followed with a two-out single, and Trey King capped the inning with a two-run double, putting Miami back in front, 4–3.

After struggling through the fifth, TJ returned for the sixth and opened with back-to-back singles, putting runners on the corners. The Owls capitalized on TJ’s struggles, tying the score at 4 with a sacrifice fly to center. TJ will need to put this outing—his worst as a Cane—behind him as a bad day at the office and move forward.

Mason Horwat, next in the rotation, steadied the Canes after their difficult previous two innings, tossing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts and no hits allowed. He walked his final batter in the eighth, but joined AJ and Blake in an excellent outing.

Miami regained the lead in the eighth, capitalizing on the Owls’ third error. Michael Torres reached first on an E5 throwing error. After a walk and two consecutive groundouts, a runner scored from third. Miami added another run in the ninth when Devin Diaz singled with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Dubovik single, giving Miami a two-run lead after nine innings.

The Owls pulled within one run in the 10th inning, with their final batter facing a 3-2 count. Apparently suffering from a hamstring injury, the batter called time but chose to finish his at-bat rather than be replaced. Jack Ensell, pitching for Miami, may have wished otherwise: the next pitch sailed out of the park and onto the soccer field in left. Despite the injury, the batter circled the bases, bringing the score to 6-5.

Despite the home run, Jack Ensell added two strikeouts to Miami’s total. He walked the leadoff batter in the ninth and hit another batter after allowing the home run. Otherwise, it was a very good outing.

After the Owl’s home run in the 10th brought the score within one, the Canes sealed the deal in the bottom half of the inning. All five batters—Jon Mora, RJ Diaz, Easton Kitura, Gabriel Milano, and Randy Vega—hit consecutive singles, adding three runs and extending Miami’s lead to 9–5. The score remained unchanged over the final two scoreless innings.

Skyler Hutto pitched the final two innings, recording two additional strikeouts to bring Miami’s total to 16 for the day. It was an exceptional performance on the mound by the Miami pitchers.

Miami’s 13 hits were led by Jose Lopez perfect day at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance that included two RBIs and a double. Trey King also had a pair of RBIs and a double. Dylan Dubovik was the only other multiple-hit player, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The defense played well overall, though one notable miscue allowed two additional runs. The infield was otherwise flawless, making several excellent plays, and the outfield performed well. Fabio stood out with a spectacular web-gem catch an inning before his two-run miscue.

It was a fun afternoon, and somehow the weather cooperated despite a 65% chance of rain in the forecast. Tonight, the guys can celebrate Halloween after treating themselves to a well-earned win, thanks to excellent pitching and timely hits that tricked the Owls. Next week’s schedule is still uncertain; the next scrimmage may not be until Thursday, and Scout Day is Saturday, with a large class of draft-eligible pitchers. I’ll share more details when they’re available.