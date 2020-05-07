Donna Shalala Blasts New Title IX Regulations

U.S. Representative Donna Shalala (FL-27) issued the following statement after Secretary Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education issued new rules governing how schools and universities should address allegations of sexual assault and misconduct:

“The new Title IX guidelines issued by the Department of Education are deeply flawed. Rather than achieving its stated goal of ensuring reasonable due process to those accused of sexual assault, Secretary DeVos has instead created a framework that could further traumatize and silence survivors of sexual assault. Subjecting survivors of sexual assault to participate in cross-examination proceedings, produce witnesses, and provide evidence in a live hearing setting, will have catastrophic effects for millions of students.”

“These new regulations will undermine years of progress in protecting students and holding predators on campus accountable. I promise to work with my colleagues to strengthen protections for survivors of sexual assault and make sure that predators can be brought to justice.”