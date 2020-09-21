Donna Shalala The Clear Choice For Congress

Two years ago, The Community Newspapers endorsed Donna Shalala for Florida’s Congressional 27th district, believing she was best prepared to fight for our community in the halls of Congress. Today, with a term in Congress under her belt and a track record to run on, we proudly stand by that endorsement and enthusiastically again give our full support to Donna Shalala.

In just two years, Shalala has become a leader in Congress on the issues that matter most to South Florida: protecting our health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, improving our infrastructure and making it more resilient to sea level rise, and standing up to the dictatorial regimes that so many in our community were forced to flee. Congresswoman Shalala’s pragmatic approach allows her to reach across the aisle, build consensus and get the job done.

Perhaps more important though than the last two years are the two years that lie ahead. We continue to face a global pandemic that has tragically taken too many Floridians from us and has caused unprecedented economic disaster. As a former Secretary of Health and Human Services, President of University of Miami we need her expertise in healthcare and as a job creator. We need her leadership and experience in managing crises now more than ever, as she continues to work to get our economy back on track.

Congresswoman Shalala filed a bi-partisan (Sen. Rubio later joined) bill that protects our medical supply chain so that we are not dependent on China, and another that provides a science-based roadmap to safe reopening of our economy. Donna Shalala’s bi-partisan bill to ban the sale of arms to the Maduro regime was signed into law by President Trump.

Shalala’s leadership in Washington is only matched by her work on the ground here in Miami-Dade. Shalala held 21 in-person Town Halls before the pandemic and she has continued Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s important tradition of emphasizing constituent services. Her office has helped thousands of residents of Florida’s 27th Congressional District navigate the broken state unemployment system, receive Social Security benefits, and deal with the immigration process. Her office was recognized a finalist for Best Constituent Service across the country.

The Community Newspapers believes Shalala is the proven leader, with a record of delivering results and the experience needed to address the unprecedented crises we face. We are proud to once again giver our full support to “Our Congresswoman” Donna Shalala.