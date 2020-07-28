Dr. Devinder Singh joins UHealth and Miller School to lead plastic surgery

Devinder Singh, MD, has joined the University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine as chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery and professor of clinical surgery.

He comes to UM from Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD, where he was the chief and medical director of plastic surgery. Previously, he was associate professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and also was on the part-time faculty at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Singh is a nationally recognized physician leader with a strong commitment to public health, quality assurance, and a proven record of success in plastic and microvascular surgery. A specialist in breast reconstruction, including the microvascular DIEP flap procedure, which requires highly specialized training, Dr. Singh will serve patients at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Singh’s multi-year strategic plan for the Division of Plastic Surgery involves strengthening clinical operations through attracting and retaining top faculty talent, broadening patient outreach and making Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center both a regional center and a global destination for breast reconstruction. He also plans to introduce residency programs designed to train future leaders in the field and increase academic productivity through a greater focus on translational research.

“My goal is to leverage the outstanding reputation that UM has in the community and offer high-quality plastic surgery that is backed up by excellent outcomes,” Dr. Singh said. “For patients who are seeking expertise, professionalism, quality care and safety, knowing that our surgeons are also professors at the Miller School highlights our expertise.”

Dr. Singh already has begun adding to the world-class team of plastic surgeons who treat patients at Sylvester and UHealth. His first three recruits will join UM in November:

Juan Rodolfo Mella-Catinchi, MD, MPH, recently completed a microvascular surgery fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas. He has trained in microvascular treatments for lymphedema, a common after-effect of some cancer surgeries.

Sara J. Danker, MD, coming from MD Anderson after completing her residency, is a plastic surgeon with expertise in the entire range of breast and other oncologic reconstruction techniques.

Kyle Xu, MD, a board-certified surgeon who trained at the renowned Buncke Clinic in San Francisco, currently is affiliated with SLUCare – The Physicians of Saint Louis University, where he specializes in plastic surgery, lymphedema surgery, hand surgery and microsurgery.

Other important strategic initiatives include introducing a robust aesthetic plastic surgery practice — a growing area that Dr. Singh believes should now be part of the academic mission — and enhancing UHealth’s gender affirmation program.

“Dr. Singh’s robust experience in performing complex procedures and his sense of community service are an ideal match for our South Florida community,” said Dipen Parekh, MD, chief operating officer of UHealth, and professor and chair of the Department of Urology at the Miller School. “He and his team will be a strong addition to the world-class care we provide to all patients in our region.”

Omaida Velazquez, MD, chair of the DeWitt Daughtry Family Department of Surgery, added, “As a physician leader, Dr. Singh’s commitment to innovation, research and education mean our health system and medical school will have an impact on the field of plastic surgery for generations to come.”

In 2011, Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley appointed Dr. Singh to be the only plastic surgeon on the Maryland State Board of Physicians. The board is responsible for protecting the public health of citizens through efficient licensure, effective discipline, and regulatory promulgation. Dr. Singh was very active in reforming the board’s operations, and in 2014, the Governor promoted him to chair of the board for an additional two-year term.

Dr. Singh received his BA degree with honors, with dual majors in anthropology and human biology, from Brown University, and his MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed residencies in general surgery and plastic surgery at Yale University-New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Singh is board-certified in plastic surgery, is an appointed leader within the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and has been admitted into the prestigious American Association of Plastic Surgeons. He has authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications, written multiple book chapters and grants, delivered 140 invited local and national lectures, and given multiple international talks. He has completed 15 humanitarian cleft lip missions all over the world, including in Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Eritrea, and Uganda.