Enjoy The Holiday Spirit with The North Pole Musical at City Hall

Lets celebrate the Joys of the Season for all. As a commemoration of its 10th anniversary, Crystal Academy presents the Coral Gables community with a special gift. On Wednesday, December 18th, from 10am to 11am, all general public is invited to participate in a dynamic artistic show surrounded by songs, music and dance as Crystal Academy (CA) students and Area Stage Company (ASC) present the secrets of The North Pole. CA and ASP in their universe of equality and inclusion will take you on an emotional trip to this magical land at the Coral Gables Government City Hall.

“Area Stage Company’s Inclusion Theatre Project is really proud to share the achievements of the students we are privileged to work with. The art education we provide helps our community to appreciate what these talented students from Crystal Academy are capable of” said Maria Banda-Rodaz, Executive Artistic Director, ASC.

Prepare to feel this land of magic, adapted in a unique fairy-tale representation and originally created by John Jacobson and Mac Huff. The North Pole Musical will bring you goblins, elves, snowmen, Rudolph and all his deer friends, festive toys, Santa’s helpers and more as part of this great function that comes alive during this wonderful time of the year. Under the production of CA and ASC, The North Pole musical will remind you of the true values of the holidays: community, family, brotherhood, friendship and love.

“We are forever grateful to Area Stage Company for their commitment, professionalism and love when working with our students”, said Mary Palacio-Pike, CA Founder & President, who is also a mother of a 17 year old with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Irma Becker, ITP Coordinator, from ASC also commented: “North Pole Musical in Crystal Academy is a celebration of diversity, life, and a message of faith. We believe that ART is for everyone”.

With the continuous support of the City of Coral Gables, CA is able to present this special production for all City Leaders, Staff and the general public to enjoy. “We so look forward to seeing the reaction from our parents and guests as they see their children shine in the North Pole” said Ashley Cunill, Director and Speech & Language Pathologist at CA. Production credits also include Art Direction: Irma Becker, Assistant Director / Santa Claus: Jorge Amador, Mrs Claus: Gabriela Fumero and Partner actors: ASC.

______________________________________________________________________ Area Stage Company is an award-winning professional theatre company that for 30 years has staged provocative, world-class dramatic and musical productions. ASC has become one of South Florida’s most influential theatre companies.

In addition to its critically-acclaimed main stage productions, ASC houses a professional-level conservatory with classes, workshops, and performance opportunities for young, aspiring performers and the Inclusion Theatre Project, a theatre program for students with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Are Stage Company is located at 1560 S. Dixie Hwy Coral Gables, FL 33146 For additional information call (305) 666-2078 or email at frontdesk@areastagecompany.com.

Crystal Academy Premium Therapy Center and School opened its doors in June 2009, specializing in developing the behavioral and life skills of children with Autism and other developmental delays. Crystal Academy’s mission is to provide the best evidence based therapies and individualized intervention for children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and other developmental delays promoting language and communication, education, socialization, inclusion opportunities and community based instruction within the city of Coral Gables and in the Greater Miami Area.

