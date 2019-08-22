EPILEPSY FLORIDA NAMED RECIPIENT OF GRANT FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

The four-year award, totaling $416,000 annually, will help transform health care for children and youth with epilepsy

Epilepsy Florida has been named the recipient of a four-year award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources & Services Administration, totaling $416,000 annually. A national initiative, the grant is designed to transform health care for children and youth with epilepsy and will increase access to coordinated, quality health care.

The award will enable Epilepsy Florida to address the following initiatives: increase access to specialists through telemedicine strategies; increase family engagement at various levels across the healthcare system; improve transition from pediatric to adult care; and improve communication and collaboration between primary care providers and neurologists. Epilepsy Florida will partner with the Florida Department of Health’s Division of Children’s Medical Services, primary care, and epilepsy specialty providers, and will enlist family and youth involvement.

“We are beyond grateful to be a recipient of this prestigious grant,” said Karen Basha Egozi, President and CEO of Epilepsy Florida. “As the principal agency servicing the estimated 426,000 Floridians who suffer from epilepsy, we embrace this opportunity to increase patient-centered care and improve opportunities for epilepsy education in children’s care. Thank you to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for recognizing the significance of our work to those living with epilepsy in our Florida communities.”

Epilepsy Florida has also been named a recipient of a 36-month grant award from Florida Blue Foundation totaling $282,780, as well as a one-year grant from The Batchelor Foundation totaling $20,000. Both funders support Project I.M.P.A.C.T (Improving Medical Pediatric Access to Care through Telemedicine).

Epilepsy Florida, established in 1971 as a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3), is dedicated to supporting those impacted by epilepsy by confronting the spectrum of challenges created by seizures. It is a partner of the Epilepsy Alliance America. Epilepsy Florida provides numerous services to individuals and families, including advocacy and counseling, education and prevention, direct medical and neuropsychological services, as well as other programs regardless of financial situation or socioeconomic status. For more information, visit www.epilepsyfl.com .