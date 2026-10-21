Fall brings The Moonwalkers, galas and Dolly Parton tribute

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South Florida PBS has launched The Moonwalkers, one of its newest immersive experiences at its Boynton Beach headquarters. Opened on Sept. 23 for a six-month run and narrated by Tom Hanks, the approximately 90-minute experience takes visitors on an extraordinary journey into space and through the fascinating story of lunar exploration.

Guests attending the launch reception were welcomed by SFLPBS president and CEO Dolores Fernandez-Alonso. Guests were amazed at how South Florida PBS continues to combine spectacular entertainment with an educational experience. The Moonwalkers, as well as the soon to be launched Becoming Jane, promise to be winners. With the holidays just around the corner, tickets could make a unique gift for almost any age.

During its first year, the GFWC Doral West Dade Woman’s Club organized two VIP after-hours field trips to South Florida PBS, combining the experiences with party-bus excursions from Doral to Boynton Beach. Club members and supporters have now enjoyed all four of SFLPBS’s recent immersive experiences. Look for another party-bus adventure before The Moonwalkers closes in early 2027.

Numerous galas are being held this fall. On Oct. 3, the Out Of Foster Foundation (formerly the Magic Waste Foundation) founded by Rudy Bustamante, held an over the top affair at Trump National Resort in Doral. Guests enjoyed a lovely reception with silent and live auction, dinner and dancing while learning about the efforts of the foundation helping young people aging out of the foster care system.

That same night Our Lady of Guadalupe held aa gala at the Intercontinental Doral that was another lovely affair during which this writer learned that all the priests of the parish, including Father Israel Mago, sang.

In other service club news, Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) launched a series of concerts at its historic clubhouse at 1001-1009 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd. on Oct. 8, with a tribute to Dolly Parton. The series, coordinated by the club’s second vice-president Alex Guillen, promises to bring great talent. Stay tuned for more upcoming concerts being planned.

By the way, CGWC’s clubhouse is a beautiful venue location that is perfect for weddings, galas, corporate parties, meetings and celebrations of all kinds. For info, visit www.coralgableswomansclub.org.

Dates to Save:

Now through Mar. 30, 2027 — The Moonwalkers immersive experience at South Florida PBS in Boynton Beach, www.southfloridapbs.org

Oct. 20 — DWDWC/GKBA Mixer at Vivo Sports & Social, RSVP gloria@cnews.net

Oct. 22 — Launch of Becoming Jane immersive experience at South Florida PBS

Oct. 24 — A Safe Haven for Newborns Gala at InterContinental Miami

Oct. 30 — Voices For Children Be A Hero Luncheon at Loews Coral Gables

Nov. 6 — AFP National Philanthropy Day Luncheon at Jungle Island

Nov. 6 — South Florida After-School All-Stars Gala at Jungle Island

Nov. 11 — CGWC Gringo Bingo, 7-9 p.m., Birdie Bistro

Nov. 13 — Coral Gables Community Foundation’s Vinos at the Plaza Wine Auction.

Nov. 17 — DWDWC/GKBA Mixer at Vivo Sports & Social

Nov. 19 — Fashion Art Beats, 6:30-9:30 p.m., at Coral Gables Woman’s Club to benefit Elio’s Kitchen

As always, remember to count your blessings, share your smile and a kind word, and make a difference.

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