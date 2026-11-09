Final days of the fall preseason commenced with 6.5 innings featuring the draft-ineligible pitchers

PRESEASON: THURS 5 NOV 2026

The countdown is on! The clock is ticking. The final two games of the fall preseason. Today marked the final two games of the fall preseason featuring draft-ineligible pitchers. Ian Tosi made his debut, pitching one inning. Saturday, which concludes the preseason, is Scout Day, with draft-eligible pitchers showcasing before a packed house of scouts. Festivities begin with the skills competition (60-yard dash, defensive workout, batting practice) at 10 and conclude with an intrasquad scrimmage at 1130.

Andrew Gette and Trenton Ramsey started today’s session, each throwing three innings. Andrew struggled through two of his three innings, starting with a lead-off walk to Michael Torres, followed by a double by Vance Sheahan. Michael, rather than staying at third, tried to stretch it and was thrown out at the plate 7-5-2. Gabriel Milano walked, and with runners on the corners, Jose Lopez drove in the first run of the game with a base hit. With still one out and a man on third, Alonzo completed the five-man rotation with a SF to right. In the second inning, Andrew bounced back, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Andrew’s third inning mirrored the first. Dawson Harmon led off with a single, then caught in a 6-4-3 DP, clearing the bases. Just as things looked to be turning around, Jon Mora reached first on a bunt single, was driven home on Easton Kitura’s triple to right center, and scored on an RBI single by Randy Vega. Not one of his better pitching performances, as he ended his preseason rotation.

A difference between Trenton and Andrew was Trenton’s lack of generosity. He retired the batters in order in the first. In the second, he walked his first batter, with Michael Torres advancing to second on a SAC 3-4. With a runner on second, Trenton struck out Vance and Gabriel. Trenton opened the third with his 4th strikeout, walked Rookie Shepard, who was thrown out attempting to steal second, and ended his rotation with a grounder back to him with a toss over to first. A very good showing.

Ivan Sabater and Tyler Van Valkenburg next to face off. Ivan did not allow any runs in his first two innings but gave up a hit and a walk to Jose Lopez and Alonzo Alverez, respectively, in his first. In his second, he retired the batters in order. His only blemish came in the third, when Easton Kituro led off. Easton, already with a triple, added a deep home run to right, building on his earlier triple. Like Trenton, both will see action this coming regular season.

Tyler’s first inning got help from catcher Jose Lopez, who twice got him out of potential trouble. With one out, RJ Diaz reached first on an E4, then was picked off 2-3. With one out, Tyler walks Jon Mora, who is thrown out by Jose attempting to steal second. Vance opened the second with a single. Gabriel drew a walk as Vance tried to steal second. The throw, which wasn’t necessary to second, gets by the second baseman, E4, and Vance advances to third. Errors cost. Runners on the corners, Jose, who got Tyler out of trouble twice in the preceding inning, comes through with a SF to right. Two batters later, Michael Torres brings in a second run as Rookie Shepard breaks the string with a one-out double. Another freshman arm to add favorably to the bullpen.

Ian Tori, a freshman from Minnesota, is appearing for the first time this preseason to my best knowledge and made a very good first impression, striking out one of the three batters faced. Being a left-hander is a definite plus. I am sure we will see him incorporated more into the pitching rotation come spring. My question is: where has he been all preseason?

Offensively, Easton Kitura had a banner day with a triple and a home run. Vance Sheahan, celebrating his 23rd birthday, had a pair of hits, including a double. Joining Easton and Vance with a multiple-hit day was Jose Lopez with a pair of singles and a SF. Rookie Shepard added his name to the list with a double. A total of 11 hits. On the negative side, our freshman pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts.

As mentioned earlier, the preseason concludes Saturday morning, commonly known as Scout Day, with festivities kicking off at 1000, followed at 1130 by an intra-squad scrimmage featuring the draft-eligible pitchers. The following week, the coaches gather to decide who stays, who gets the M added to their cap, and who has played in their last appearance. The team expects to cut four players to reach the mandated 34-player squad. It should be an exciting Saturday; rest assured, everyone will be giving their best.