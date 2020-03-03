FREE Public Educational Program Increases Awareness of Clinical Trial Benefits

A unique clinical research education event produced by the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) and supported by a consortium of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and local organizations will be held in Miami on April 2. Called “AWARE for All”, the event is free and open to the public and will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Newman Alumni Center at the University of Miami located at 6200 San Amaro Drive in Coral Gables.

Patients and their families are invited to attend the event. The AWARE program will feature patients sharing their experiences as volunteers in clinical trials. Members from the local clinical research and health care community will also give talks and participate in panel discussions. The program will also include an introductory presentation on the clinical trial process, the risks and benefits of participation, how patients and their families can find clinical trials and what they can expect as volunteers. Patient advocacy groups, local research and health care providers and educators will also have exhibits and will share information.

“The AWARE for All event is an incredible opportunity for patients, their families, and the general public to become informed about clinical research in their community and what is involved as a study volunteer,” said Dr. Steven Chavoustie, who has led many clinical trials over the course of his career. “I encourage the Greater Miami community to attend, participate and learn.”

At the event, attendees can receive no-cost health screenings, such as blood pressure testing, flu shots, memory screenings, and more. A free healthy dinner will also be served.

Attendees from past AWARE for All events have given the program very high and positive evaluations. ”The speakers are very knowledgeable, engaging, and interactive,” said one of the attendees. “I learned a lot and enjoyed speaking with presenters and exhibitors.”

At the April 2 Miami AWARE event, health screenings and information from local organizations and sponsors will be available from 5-8 p.m. The panel discussions with patients and doctors begin at 6 p.m. There will also be a Medical Heroes Appreciation Ceremony & Raffle before the event wraps up at 8 p.m. Those interested in attending should register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aware-for-all-miami-2020-registration-91889262257?aff=linkedinad)