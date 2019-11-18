Gables High Men’s Basketball Poised For Breakout Year

The Cavaliers start their season on Tuesday at 3pm against Riviera Prep

Led by head coach Coach Humberto “Tico” Govea, the Coral Gables Cavaliers men’s basketball team is looking to establish itself among South Florida’s elite this season.

The Cavaliers start their season Tuesday at 3pm against the Riviera Prep Bulldogs in the Public vs Private Pre-Season Shoot-Out at Coral Gables High gym.

3A Riviera Prep is led by third year coach Anthony Shahbaz and went 20-11 and made it to the state semifinal last year. The Bulldogs return all but one starter and are expected to make it back to the state tournament in Lakeland in March.

Gables is considered one of the favorites to win a tough 7A District, which includes heavy hitters Miami High, Columbus and Coral Park.

All five Gables starters are impact players capable of taking over a game, and opponents are going have to deal with a formidable combination of quickness, size and firepower that includes:

Jimel Lane, a 6’7 sophomore forward that combines athleticism and speed and capable 3-point shooting

Kuran Bryant, a 6’5 sophomore that brings intensity, scoring and strength in the paint and on defense

Rome Delgado, a 6’2 sophomore shooter that can handle the ball and is also an academic standout

Walter Daniels, the sole senior, a 6’6 shut down defender

Desmond Romer, a 6’1 lightning-fast junior PG who imposes his will on both ends of the court and is the straw the stirs the drink

Coming off the bench is 6’8 Tobias Chamberlin, who is a tough rebounder and defender, and 6’5 Isiah Middleton, an all around defender.

“Athleticism is great,” said Coach Govea who is in his 4th year at Gables and has placed 23 students into the collegiate level. “But when athletic ability is seasoned with discipline and an attitude that every game could be your last, shocking things can be accomplished.”

“I’m excited about the season,” added Assistant Coach Carlos Abril. “We have a great bunch of young men that are smart and athletic and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish this year.”

The Cavaliers play again Thursday at 3pm against Hollywood’s 3A Chaminade-Madonna Prep.

Other games in the Public vs. Private Pre-Season Shoot-Out at Coral Gables High gym include:

Tuesday, November 19

4:30 Central vs. Chaminade-Madonna

6 Southridge vs. Keys Gate Charter

7:30 Terra Institute vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes High

Thursday, November 21

3pm Chaminade-Madonna Prep. vs. Coral Gables

4:30 Central vs. Riviera Prep

6 Terra Institute vs. Keys Gate Charter

7:30 Southridge vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes High