Garden Club to spotlight master floral designer Mario Fernandez

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The Coral Gables Garden Club welcomes the holiday season with “A Floral Extravaganza with Mario Fernandez” on Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 Desoto Blvd., bringing together spectacular floral design, live music, food and friendship. Joining him will be Ivan Garcia acclaimed event designer.

Internationally renowned floral designer and educator Mario Fernandez, an honorary member and longtime supporter of the Garden Club, will create a series of holiday-inspired floral arrangements while sharing his professional tips, techniques and entertaining stories. This year’s designs will include an added patriotic touch in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Fernandez has supported the Coral Gables Garden Club for more than 15 years. His floral artistry has been enjoyed by an extraordinary roster of entertainers, athletes and public figures, including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Celine Dion, Luis Miguel, Arturo Sandoval, Alonzo Mourning and Dwyane Wade, as well as presidential families.

Adding to the morning’s festivities will be live music by acclaimed pianist Marina Berberian, founder and director of Hi Key Piano Studio in Coral Gables. Born in Armenia and trained in the Soviet Russian musical tradition, Berberian earned advanced degrees from the Yerevan State Conservatory and Florida International University and has been recognized annually as a Top Steinway Teacher since 2014.

Guests also will enjoy a luncheon buffet, Mimosa Bar, homemade bake sale and raffle, including an opportunity to take home some of Fernandez’s beautiful floral creations.

Tickets for this special event are $45 per person and may be purchased through Eventbrite by searching “A Floral Extravaganza with Mario Fernandez,” or by Zelle to TreasurerCGGC at TreasurerCGGC@gmail.com.

This event is sponsored by the Marlene Kerdyk Beautification Fund, established by Coral Gables Garden Club member Marlene Kerdyk to support the club and its mission. Her generosity continues to enrich the programs and community.

Proceeds support the Coral Gables Garden Club’s educational and community programs,

Founded in 1925, the same year the City of Coral Gables was incorporated, the Coral Gables Garden Club has spent more than a century promoting horticulture, conservation, civic beautification, environmental education and the art of floral design.

Among its original members were Althea Merrick, mother of Coral Gables founder George Merrick, and his wife, Eunice Peacock Merrick, who later served as the club’s second president. From its original 35 members, the organization has grown into a vibrant civic organization whose projects can be seen throughout the City Beautiful.

Now in its second century of service, the Coral Gables Garden Club continues that legacy through community gardens, tree planting, conservation projects, scholarships, youth education, pollinator initiatives and programs that introduce the public to gardening and floral design.

For more information about the Coral Gables Garden Club, visit www.coralgablesgardenclub.org.

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