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Gencom, a U.S.-based investment firm that owns and develops prized real estate around the world, in partnership with Miami-based White Bridge Capital, has announced the acquisition of the iconic InterContinental Miami, a 652-room waterfront hotel and longtime fixture of the Downtown Miami skyline, located at 100 Chopin Plaza.

Situated at the confluence of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay, the property is one of the city’s most recognizable hospitality destinations, with a prominent waterfront location in the heart of Miami’s business and cultural center.

This marks Gencom’s latest luxury hotel asset in Miami and its second InterContinental-branded property, following its purchase of the InterContinental New York Times Square in late 2025. This transaction further expands the firm’s hospitality real estate portfolio and underscores its confidence in the region’s continued growth as a global hub for business, tourism, and domestic and international investment.

The 34-story hotel occupies a highly visible waterfront setting near Brickell, Bayfront Park and world-renowned museums, PortMiami, and the Central Business District.

Gencom owns a significant portfolio of premier assets across Miami, including The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, which Gencom co-developed in the late 1990s and recently completed a sweeping $100 million-plus transformation of its 423-key oceanfront resort. In Miami’s historic Coconut Grove neighborhood, Gencom reacquired a majority interest in the 115-key Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in December 2025, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the market and the property’s enduring appeal.

With this move, Gencom also is doubling down on Downtown Miami where it is advancing Miami Riverbridge, a more than $1.5 billion privately funded joint venture with Hyatt to redevelop the Hyatt Regency Miami and James L. Knight Center site along the Miami River, with plans for two hotels, 700 apartments, 200,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and 50,000 square feet of public green space.

“InterContinental Miami is a significant addition to Gencom’s portfolio and represents an important opportunity to deepen our presence in one of the most dynamic and globally recognized markets in the country,” said Alessandro Colantonio, chief investment officer at Gencom.

“We have built a substantial footprint across some of Miami’s most prominent hospitality and mixed-use destinations.

“Adding the InterContinental Miami further strengthens the portfolio and gives us an exceptional waterfront asset in the heart of Downtown Miami, a location that we believe will continue to benefit from the city’s long-term economic growth,” Colantonio said.

The InterContinental Miami offers a broad selection of room and suite configurations, including 22 suites ranging from approximately 850 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot Presidential and Royal Suites. Standard accommodations average approximately 405 square feet and offer views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.

The hotel recently completed a comprehensive renovation that modernized room interiors with updated furnishings, finishes and technology, while also refreshing the Club InterContinental Lounge and enhancing the pool cabanas and SkyLawn outdoor event space.

“The InterContinental Miami’s significant recent capital investment, strong operating performance and diversified mix of leisure, corporate and group business provide a solid foundation for long-term value creation to Gencom and its investors,” said Ignasi Puig, managing director of acquisitions at Gencom.

“Given the recently completed renovation, we can focus on strengthening revenue across rooms, meetings and events, and dining while building on the enhanced guest experience in a market with substantial barriers to entry, the latter of which continues to be a key theme in the firm’s broader investment strategy,” Puig added.

White Bridge Capital, together with its international family office partners, contributed a significant portion of the equity capital for the acquisition, playing a key role in the successful execution of the transaction and further strengthening White Bridge Capital’s strategic partnership with Gencom. The partnership reflects continued institutional and family office interest in high-quality hospitality assets located in high-barrier-to-entry markets, backed by quality Sponsors.

“Our partnership with Gencom reflects our commitment to pursuing extremely unique investment opportunities alongside best-in-class sponsors who share our vision for unlocking the full potential of exceptional assets,” said Tommy Campbell, founder and CEO of White Bridge Capital.

“This transaction is a strong reflection of White Bridge Capital’s investment philosophy and that of our family office partners, centered on investing in irreplaceable assets with strong long-term fundamentals in premier gateway markets,” added Regina Garcia Handal, chief investment pfficer of White Bridge Capital.

Designed to serve high-end leisure, corporate, group, convention and social demand, the property includes 35 meeting rooms and more than 90,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space. Amenities include a rooftop pool and private cabanas, full-service spa, fitness center, business center, Club InterContinental Lounge and on-site retail.

The hotel’s food-and-beverage program adds a destination-driven dimension to the guest experience. Its offerings include Toro Toro, acclaimed chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse; Bluewater, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar overlooking Biscayne Bay; Ole; Starbucks, and Freddy’s Speakeasy, a reservation-only, Prohibition-inspired cocktail bar recognized by Miami New Times as its No. 1 Hotel Bar and by Wine Enthusiast among the Best Hotel Bars in America.

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