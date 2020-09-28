getReal Meals starts family meal delivery plan, launches podcast

Cooking a delicious and nutritious meal takes planning and some understanding of what’s good for you. getReal Meals has that covered, as it begins its delivery service giving families the ability to take control of their healthy eating without the hassle of shopping, prepping, or cooking.

As of today, orders placed each week, Monday through Friday, will be delivered to your home every Sunday. In addition, getReal owners will launch getReal Talk, a healthy living podcast that will be available on Instagram and YouTube as a supplement to their meals.

“GetReal has been positive reinforcement during this challenging time. They take the labor of shopping and cooking out of the equation to help those of us seeking a healthier lifestyle,” said Lilly V., a repeat customer.

Monica Auslander Moreno, of Essence Nutrition, has been serving as getReal’s registered dietician. She has worked closely with the owners and chef to balance each meal with the right amount of nutrients, using the freshest ingredients. A complete meal will feed a family of four and can be microwaved and ready to eat within six to eight minutes.

For those who really can’t eat a meal without abuela’s frijoles negros or platano maduro, then by all means, they should counter balance that by ordering a getReal protein to go with that side, or maybe even a base, consisting of either rice, pasta, or cauliflower rice. Regardless, plants have been incorporated into every dish, including the seasoning and sauces that go with each protein.

The veggie broth and veggie stock are made in-house using local plants from stem to root. In addition, the homemade mojo is made using hand-squeezed Florida citrus — oranges, limes, and lemons.

“It’s hard work, but the juice is worth the squeeze and our customers reap the benefits of having a tasty meal that has been put together with their health in mind,” said Nedal Ahmad, owner of getReal Meals.

To coincide with the launch of the Family Meal Plan, Nedal will be launching a podcast called getReal Talk, featuring dietician Monica Moreno as its first guest. The first interview was posted on Instagram and YouTube on Sept. 25, and offers a wealth of information and tips on leading a healthier life. Meanwhile, signing up for the delivery meal plan is as easy as going to the website www.getRealmeals.com.

“This was one of the main motivations for me when launching this concept. Both my wife and I have very busy schedules, and with three kids at home and the current school situation, cooking can be a great challenge. We wanted to help people take control of their nutrition, but still enjoy the array of flavors and options we have to offer,” Nedal said.

While the meal plan is delivered by getReal directly within 20 miles of Doral, folks still can place individual orders via Postmates any day of the week. Meals include local tempeh, quinoa, and cashew meatballs, 24-hour mojo marinated chicken breast, slow-cooked chicken Ropa Vieja, baked lemon pepper snapper, and jackfruit Ropa Vieja, to name a few.

Nedal is committed to sourcing fresh, peak-season produce from a select group of Florida farms, and he strives to give local farms first dibs to help the economy.

For additional information, visit www.getRealmeals.com. Located at 9690 NW 41 St., Doral, FL 33178, getReal operates Monday to Friday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. They also can be found on Instagram and Facebook at @getRealMeals.