Getting Ready for Today’s Scrimmage with Batting Practice

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PRESEASON: FRI 16 OCT 26

The third day of the preseason’s second week brought improvement in both hitting and pitching after a lackluster start to the week. Pitching was stronger, featuring two returning pitchers from last season and two junior transfers who have received favorable attention heading into the season. The bats were livelier as well, recording a week-high eight hits, and the team was more active on the bases, with two pickoffs at first and four stolen bases.

Today also marked Vance Sheahan’s return to the lineup. Although his playing time had been limited for an unspecified reason, he split time between shortstop and second base and had two at-bats. He recorded no hits and committed no errors. In both at-bats, he made solid contact.

Lazaro Collera, a returning junior, opened today’s session. Fabio Peralta faced him first and quickly reached first on a single. He wasted no time advancing to second on a wild pitch and stealing third. Braeden Schnabel brought Fabio home with a 6-3 groundout. With the bases clear, Laz settled in and struck out Gabriel Milano and Devin Diaz. In the second inning, he stayed in rhythm, striking out Michael Torres and Alonzo Alverez while Dylan Dubovik grounded out 5-3. Overall, it was a strong showing and a definite positive. It will be interesting to see how he is used this season.

Laz’s counterpart on the mound is junior transfer Chase Swift, who joined the team from Virginia Tech. Swift opened with a smooth first inning. Anthony Murphy grounded out to short, and Easton Kitura doubled before stealing third. With the tying run in scoring position, Vance Sheahan hit a hard line drive to short, who doubled up Kitura after he was caught flat-footed and unable to return to third.

The second inning was less smooth, featuring a bunt single and a throwing error from short to first. Jack Durso led off with a single. Fabio followed with a pop-bunt single that landed to Swift’s left, beating the throw to first. A passed ball off Randy Vega’s glove advanced both runners. Brandon DeGoti’s throwing error from short to first brought Durso home and moved Fabio to third. Fabio scored on Gabriel Milano’s sacrifice fly to left, challenging Dubovik’s arm; he was called safe on a close play. Chase ended the inning by striking out Devin Diaz.

The second half of the scrimmage featured TJ Coats, a returning player who started last year, and Georgia Tech transfer Michal Kovala, who came all the way from the Czech Republic. TJ quickly handled his first batter, striking out Dawson Harman. Jon Mora singled but was caught off guard and picked off first. The inning ended on a routine 6-3 groundout.

Like Chase, TJ had a tougher second inning. RJ Diaz opened with a single, and TJ struck out Fabio. Braeden followed with a single, advancing RJ to second. Milano struck out before the other Diaz, Devin, delivered the inning’s third single to score both RJ and Braeden. TJ gave up four hits and two runs, but struck out three and issued no walks.

To close out today’s scrimmage, Michal Kovala got off to a shaky start, walking Trey King and Brandan DeGoti. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position. Michael Torres followed with a sacrifice fly to right, once again testing Dubovik’s arm on a close play at home.

Michal’s final inning began similarly, with walks to the first two batters, but took a different turn. After Anthony Murphy drew a walk, Murph was picked off at first. With the bases clear, Michal walked Easton Kitura. A wild pitch sent him to second, bringing Vance to the plate. Vance hit another ball hard, but it was caught in left field to end today’s scrimmage.

Offensively, we looked better at the plate, recording eight hits. More importantly, we came through in key situations with runners in scoring position. Fabio Peralta led the way with two singles. On the mound, we recorded nine strikeouts and two pickoffs. The team is making progress and looks stronger than it did at this point last year, when pitching had already emerged as our Achilles’ heel. The bullpen looks stronger this season, though the starting rotation and closer roles remain to be determined.

Tomorrow, we conclude Week Two with a scheduled start time of 11:45. Given the high likelihood of rain, I expect we may start earlier, possibly at 11:00. Please plan accordingly and be sure to bring an umbrella. Today, we started later than scheduled, with the first pitch at 11:04. Even if we avoid the rain, bring something to protect yourself from the heat, which has been intense all week.