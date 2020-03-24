Girls Scouts compete for ‘Golden Spoon’

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida recently hosted the sixth annual “Cast Iron Chef” competition, an outdoor cooking contest where Girl Scouts create and prepare a recipe using only outdoor cooking methods. They then serve up their dish to a panel of celebrity chef judges to win the prized “Golden Spoon.” This year’s winner of the Golden Spoon was Team Adventure featuring Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 739. They used the secret ingredient, butternut squash, to make butternut donuts with glaze, using the dutch oven as their cooking method. For more information please visit www.girlscoutsfl.org. Pictured with four of the Girl Scouts (in the back row) are (l-r) Chef Santiago Gomez, Cantina La Veinte & Tacology; Chef Janine Booth,Root & Bone, Mi’Talia Kitchen & Bar and Stiltsville Fish Bar; Chef Dallas Wynne, Stubborn Seed; Chef Nathan Drew, Table 55, and Chef Jessica Scott, 50 Eggs Hospitality Group.

