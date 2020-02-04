The day following Super Bowl LIV, HSBC hosts an exclusive event at The University of Miami Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility — the $40 million, 83,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility dubbed the “jewel” of The University of Miami Hurricanes athletic program. Industry legends shared their personal stories, life lessons and the leadership challenges they used to achieve success in leading innovative business ventures.
Grant Miller attends Sports Business 50: Lessons and Leadership from Legends of the Game
