Grant Miller’s 120th visit to Arbetter’s Hot Dogs in 2020

Aaron Guerrero
62

Grant Miller’s love for Arbetter Hot Dogs is one that will never be relinquished. During his 120th trip to the hot dog stand this year alone, he is warmly welcomed and praised as a true Hall of Famer. Also making an appearance is Dave himself, and Arbetter’s succulent Chicago Dog… a must try alongside the Grant Miller Jumbo Dog.

