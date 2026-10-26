Groundkeepers preparing the field for Saturday’s scrimmage

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PRESEASON: SAT OCT 24 2026

Final day of week 3 of the preseason. On a breezy, sunny day, we watched 7.5 innings of baseball that were at times unsettling. The defense appeared to take a step back as infield position changes led to more errors. After two errors and a wild pitch in the top of the first inning, JD called all the players to the mound to express his frustration. He was clearly unhappy with what he had seen. A few more plays were mishandled throughout the game, though there was also some solid hitting. Baserunning was inconsistent, and the confusion on the field made the game difficult to follow at times.

A brief update on player status, as promised in my last write-up: Unfortunately, it looks like we may have lost Jack Durso for the season. Nothing has been finalized, but Tommy John surgery may be in his future. Either way, we expect him to be sidelined for an extended period before returning to the mound. Alonzo Alvarez, meanwhile, returned to the field today after feeling under the weather yesterday.

AJ Ciscar and Blake Morningstar were today’s opening pitchers, expected to start Friday and Saturday night, with a slight edge to Blake on Friday. The opening inning left JD quite upset. Fabio opened the session with a base hit, advancing to second on a WP. An error at short (Rookie Shepard) was followed by a second error at third (Brandon DeGoti) after striking out Trey King, which recorded the first run of the game. After the inning ended, JD held a team meeting on the mound to discuss the fiasco that had just unfolded.

The second and third innings were nearly back to normal. AJ retired the first three batters in order in the second, but a bit of controversy arose when Fabio opened the third. On a grounder to first, AJ ran to first to cover the bag. Either Kitura made a poor toss to AJ or AJ simply missed the bag, but the ruling was that Fabio was safe at first (E1 or E3). Either way, it was another error, though fortunately it did not result in a run.

Blake didn’t escape scot-free from the error bug that somehow was becoming epidemic. The good news: no runs resulted. The misfortune occurred in the first inning after a one-out walk to Rookie Shepard. Attempted P/O at first gets by Dawson Harman (E3) and Rookie ends up at third. A strikeout to Alonza and a groundout 6-3 by Braeden Schnabel prevented a run scoring.

Mason Horvat and Frank Menendez were next in line in the rotation. Mason pitched three innings, while Frank pitched only two, possibly due to a pitch count. Mason worked through the fourth, though, as with much of the game, the final out was somewhat controversial. Jon Mora reached first on a two-out hit. The home plate umpire reportedly called a balk, prompting Mora to head to second, believing the call had been made. During a pickoff attempt, Mora was caught between first and second and called out by the base umpire. The confusion continued, and although the base umpire apologized, Mora was ultimately ruled out.

Sanity resumed in the fifth, and the offense made its presence felt with a run. Devin Diaz led off the inning with a bunt single, followed by RJ Diaz’s single to right. Devin tried to advance to third but was thrown out on a 9-6-5 play. RJ advanced to second on the throw. Fabio then brought RJ home with a double, scoring the inning’s only run.

In the 6th inning, Horvat again faced defensive misfortune. Dawson Harman hit a grounder to Gabriel Milano at second, who mishandled the ball. With one out, Jose Lopez doubled, putting runners on second and third. Jon Mora made up for the balk confusion in the 4th with a sacrifice fly, scoring Team Green’s third run and ending Mason’s day on the mound.

Frank Menendez continued to struggle, lasting only two innings while allowing four walks and two hits, including a double and a triple. He struck out four of his six outs. He opened the fourth with a strikeout, then gave up a double to left-center to Anthony Murphy, who was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple (9-4-5). Menendez followed with back-to-back walks before striking out the next batter to end the inning. In the fifth, he opened with a walk, and Michael Torres drove in Randy Vega—who had also walked to start the inning—with a triple. This was another concerning outing from a pitcher we had high hopes for after his return from Tommy John surgery last year.

The final two pitchers of the day were Jack Ensell and Skyler Hutto. Jack took over for Frank in the sixth after Frank had thrown just two innings. Jack worked through his two innings smoothly, allowing an opening single to Murphy, who stole second but was left stranded. Jack struck out two in the sixth and two more in the seventh. He earned high marks today and is someone to watch moving forward.

Skyler finished the day without confusion, retiring the side in order. The previous inning was another chaotic stretch on the field. The first out came on a routine 6–3 play. Then Kitura misplayed a grounder at first (E3), leaving RJ Diaz on first after yet another error. A walk, a fly out to center, and another walk loaded the bases for Dawson Harman. Harman’s hit back to Skyler deflected off the glove, allowing Diaz to score. As the second baseman struggled to control the deflected ball, Fabio, who had walked, tried to score, fell short of the goal line, and was thrown out at home.

While the defense struggled in one of its toughest preseason outings, the offense had a productive day at the plate. Fabio Peralta went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Michael Torres finished 2-for-4 with a triple. Anthony Murphy and Jose Lopez also hit doubles. The team collected 11 hits and drew six walks, though it struck out 16 times—a reflection of the quality pitching they faced.

I’m sure JD had plenty to say after the scrimmage. Several players were placed in unfamiliar positions, which is part of the learning process and what preseason is all about. They need to be ready to step outside their comfort zones if called upon during the regular season. They have two more weeks of practice, including next Saturday’s game against FAU, followed by Scout Day to wrap up the preseason.

Next week’s schedule has not yet been released. I’m assuming it will follow the same four-day schedule as throughout the preseason. Saturday’s game against FAU is scheduled for 1PM, but I’ll share updates as I learn more about the time and dates.