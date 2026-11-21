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Miami Villagers will host its 41st annual Holiday House Tour on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Wirth the theme “Timeless Roots, Artful Living,” the tour will feature a variety of distinctive private homes from different decades in the South Gables and Pinecrest area. From spectacular architectural elements to traditional farmhouse style, there is something special for everyone to enjoy.

A common thread throughout this year’s tour is the presence of art and whimsy in all the homes. Whether through unique works of art, delightful wallpapers, designer fabrics, vintage and heirloom pieces, or unexpected color combinations, these homes offer exciting discoveries at every turn.

“The overriding feel you will get from this tour is that these homes are really fun,” said Ilaria Belloni, tour co-chair. “A treasured collection of Christmas crèches, a Holiday Mah Jongg game table, decorated trees, and much more will be on view. Oh, and did I mention flamingos?”

This year, Miami Villagers celebrates the creativity of homeowners who have chosen to modernize their homes while retaining the historical characteristics that make them so unique. They proudly embrace their homes’ early roots but now enjoy all the conveniences of modern living.

The holiday gift boutique will feature exceptional artisans, vintage jewelry, plants, hand-crafted angels, homemade baked goods, and mango jam. Participants can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win this year’s Villager-made quilt featuring the iconic Coppertone girl of years past. Taste of Miami and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck food trucks will be on-site, offering food for purchase.

Need-to-know before you go

Homes cannot accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers, and homeowners request no high heels, interior photography, or children under 12 years old. Children 12 and over may attend, accompanied by an adult and with a full-priced ticket. Savvy participants will wear flat, comfortable shoes.

Tickets purchased from Villagers’ members are $65. Through Eventbrite, tickets are $75. Full details and tickets are available from members of Miami Villagers, or by visiting the website at https://thevillagersinc.org or through Eventbrite at https://MiamiVillagers.eventbrite.com.

There are no ticket sales the day of the tour. Participants will receive tour directions three days prior to the tour.

Proceeds support local historic preservation projects and education.

About The Villagers

Miami Villagers champion and safeguard the architectural and cultural heritage that shapes Miami-Dade’s identity. Through grantmaking, advocacy, education, and community collaboration, the organization builds lasting support for historic preservation – today, and for generations to come. Funds raised have supported more than 300 preservation projects for over 100 organizations in Miami-Dade County, and more than 240 university scholarships for students focusing on historic preservation.

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