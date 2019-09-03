Hurricane football tickets : Buy one and get two free

See the Hurricanes in action.

Coral Gables residents have the opportunity to buy one ticket (per resident) and receive two free tickets for the “Coral Gables Day” game between the University of Miami Hurricanes football team and University of Louisville’s Cardinals scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Hecht Athletic Center, Monday-Friday.

Tickets are limited so get yours now.


Coral Gables residents must show proof of residency at the time of purchase (driver’s license is preferred). This promotion is good for all available seating excluding suites.

Tickets must be purchased in person at the Hecht Athletic Center, 5821 San Amaro Dr., Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Ticket quantities are limited and will only be available as inventory remains.

This promotion is not available for online or phone ticket purchases. For more information, call 1-800-GO-CANES.

This offer is made possible thanks to a 20-year Development Agreement between the City of Coral Gables and the University of Miami.

