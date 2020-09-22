Jonathan Rakofsky, MD – 2020 Physician of the Year

He is an Emergency Medicine physician in West Palm Beach, Florida. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

He then earned his Medical Doctor degree from the Ponce School of Medicine in 2012. Following graduation, he moved to Detroit, Michigan where he completed an Emergency Medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital. After residency, he returned to his birthplace, Miami, Florida to begin work as an Emergency Medicine physician at Mercy Hospital. He has since relocated to West Palm Beach and is now affiliated with many hospitals in the area including Florida Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

In 2018 Dr. Rakofsky began his year with international training in aesthetic medicine interventions such as neuromodulators, injectable fillers, medically supervised weight loss, and laser treatments. He then created Forever Young MedSpa in Jupiter, Florida which became part of the larger franchise, 4Ever Young Anti-Aging Solutions. He now serves as its medical director while also maintaining his position as an Emergency Medicine physician at a level-1 trauma center.

IN THE FIELD OF EMERGENCY MEDICINE THE PHYSICIAN AWARD GOES TO JONATHAN RAKOFSKY, MD

Max A. Adams, Esq of The MediLaw Firm is proud to bring this esteemed ceremony to the Florida medical profession community. The Resident/Physician of the Year Award is to acknowledge our emerging medical trailblazers and to honor the established front runners in the medical profession. This award spotlights residents and physicians throughout the state of Florida for their hard work, dedication and exceptional performance in their residency programs.

The Physician Award recognizes the physician that is consistently achieving high standards in their medical specialty and is looked upon as a role model and mentor by their peers.

BEYOND EMERGENCY MEDICINE

Dr. Rakofsky enjoys teaching and takes every opportunity to advise and share clinical pearls with his medical students, physician assistant students, and nursing staff. He firmly believes teaching others and his own continuing education are vital to upholding the highest standard of care in Emergency

Medicine. This belief has inspired his most recent endeavor which is to write a book about the practice of Emergency Medicine.

HIS LIFE OUTSIDE OF MEDICINE

When he is not in the emergency department, Dr. Rakofsky practices speaking different languages at home, hones his outdoor survival skills in the wild, or travels the world with his wife and business partner, Danielle. Despite being grounded by COVID-19, they look forward to the day when they can resume their exotic travels.

Until then, Dr. Rakofsky will continue to fight unwaveringly for the lives of those in his community who fall ill to the Coronavirus pandemic. He is the son of Dr. Sanford and Stephanie Rakofsky of Coral Gables.