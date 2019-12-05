Junior Orange Bowl Parade set for Dec. 15th down Miracle Mile

“Miracle on the Mile: A Holiday Parade and Celebration” will feature floats, bands, performers highlighting more than 2,000 youth participants.

Warm your heart this season! Bring your friends and family to the 71st Annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade, marching down the streets of Coral Gables, Florida, at 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 15. Rain or shine, this year’s parade, “Miracle on the Mile: A Holiday Parade and Celebration”, continues the traditional of showcasing our youth and the South Florida community during the holiday season. Spectators may view the parade for free as it starts on North Alhambra Circle and Ponce de Leon Blvd. and then onto south Ponce and then heading west along Miracle Mile to Biltmore Way.

The parade promises to be a star studded event with pre-parade entertainment, sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, that includes the Von Henry Express, a modern world music ensemble. This group combines the musical histories of its members, specifically jazz, R&B and dance. Returning as mistress of ceremonies is GiGi Diaz, iHeart RADIO 93.9 on-air talent and producer.

If you are viewing from the street, remember to bring your own chairs blankets, etc. While viewing is free from the street, those wanting a VIP experience may purchase the grandstand ticket package that begins at 3 p.m. with a VIP Pre-parade party under the tent adjacent to Coral Gables City Hall. Tickets include grandstand seating, complimentary food and drinks and live pre-parade performances. Tickets are sold on Eventbrite: $40 for Adults and $20 for Youth (under 18).

Bring children to see Santa! The Parade draws thousands of visitors to see approximately 50 parade entries, including 2000 youth community group performers in lighted cars, trucks, floats, bands, dance groups, and horses. The highlight of the parade comes at the end with the arrival of Santa Claus , who disembark from his “sleigh” and enter the winter wonderland of Coral Gables Holiday Park. Santa Claus will be available for photographs at his holiday house to capture the magic of the season.

A Holiday Parade also includes a float competition. Units will be judged in five categories, each winner receives $500: Best Overall, Best Amateur Float, Best Community Spirit, Best Marching Band and Best Musical live performance.

The Junior Orange Bowl Festival is a collection of ten (10) cultural, academic and sporting events for youth including Basketball, Creative Writing, Cross Country, Golf, Parade, Photography, Robotics, Sports Ability Games, Tennis and Youth Ambassadors.

Festival sponsors include Badia Spices, Coral Gables, the City Beautiful, Coral Gables Community Foundation, Orange Bowl, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Need more information? Email parade@jrorangebowl.org or visit jrorangebowl.com

Click here to purchase VIP Pre-Parade Tickets