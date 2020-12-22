Junior Orange Bowl’s Youth Ambassadors will deliver toys atop a holiday float

The Junior Orange Bowl Youth Ambassador Program is putting a new spin on a year’s long tradition. Today, December 20th at 4:30pm, the Junior Orange Bowl’s Youth Ambassadors will deliver the toys they’ve collected for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital atop a holiday float.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Youth Ambassador Program has organized a toy drive for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, proudly collecting over 1,000 toys to be donated during the holiday season. This year, to commemorate the 70 years that the Youth Ambassador program has been running, and in an effort to spread some much-needed holiday cheer; the toy delivery will be accompanied by a little pomp and circumstance.

The Youth Ambassadors will depart with Junior Orange Bowl Committee in Coral Gables on a holiday float, accompanied by two additional floats and music for all to enjoy. The Toy Drop Procession will travel down Alhambra Circle, to Ponce de Leon Blvd., past Coral Gables City Hall, and through Sevilla Ave. ending at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital at 5:15pm. This historic procession through Coral Gables neighborhoods will give residents the opportunity to enjoy the display of holiday spirit from their own front yards. “While we’ve had to postpone and cancel many of our events this year, we are unbelievably excited to have multiple Jr Orange Bowl Committees and festival sponsors work together to bring this procession to fruition, allowing us bring Holiday Cheer to the community and to provide over 1,300 gifts to children in need through the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Toy Drive. Thank you to all of our Committee Chairs and sponsors, especially the City of Coral Gables, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Snow Jewelers and Childhoodway Boutique. “ – Steven Gonzalez, Junior Orange Bowl President.

The Youth Ambassador Program provides young women, ages 8 to 16, the opportunity to be engaged with the community through service projects that instill leadership skills. The program offers a variety of workshops throughout the year which feature industry professionals who provide education and mentorship opportunities. Raising the bar of excellence is the Youth Ambassador’s motto. “We continue to empower our youth by amplifying their voices and guiding them to change the world in a positive way.” -Luisaura Alvarez, Youth Ambassador Committee Chair. Applications for the Youth Ambassador program are open now through February 7, 2021 at https://juniororangebowl.org/what-we-do/youthambassador.html

Details for all upcoming Youth Ambassador events are available at http://www.youthambassador.eventbrite.com. For more information about the Youth Ambassador Program, or how to get involved, please visit the website, email youthambassadaor@jrorangebowl.org, or call 305-809-6697.