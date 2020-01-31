Kiss a K9 for a cause

City of Coral Gables Farmers Market on February 15, 2020 (Valentine’s Day Weekend) offers some love. City of Coral Gables Farmers Market on February 15, 2020 (Valentine’s Day Weekend) offers some love.

From 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. come join the action and “Kiss a K9”.

Yes, folks, you can have your photo taken kissing the Coral Gables Police K9 Roy with Officer Alex Engmann.

Of course, donations for the photo op are greatly appreciated and will be directed to the South Florida Fund for Retired Law Enforcement K9’s, a 501 3(c) non profit.

The proceeds from this event will help support medical care of retired police K9 dogs and any amount is accepted.

Look for Officer Alex and Roy at the Coral Gables Crime Watch Tent