Localized Miami with Robert Ruano: Karelia Martinez Carbonell, Author & Preservationist

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On this episode of Localized Miami, host Robert Ruano sits down with Karelia Martinez Carbonell, author and historic preservation advocate, for a conversation about Coral Gables, architecture, local history, and her book, Coral Gables: The Moderns.

Martinez Carbonell shares her passion for preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of Coral Gables and explores the stories behind the city’s modern architecture, the people who helped shape it, and why protecting historic places remains important as South Florida continues to evolve.

🏛️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Karelia Martinez Carbonell’s work as an author and preservationist

– Her book, Coral Gables: The Moderns

– The history and architecture of Coral Gables

📺 Watch now and subscribe to Miami’s Community Newspapers for more conversations about the people, issues, and organizations shaping South Florida.

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