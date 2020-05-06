Mark Trowbridge: Thanks Coach Shula!

But, for a man who lived – and is often defined – by the numbers, you only needed to meet him one time to walk away with a lasting impression. He was larger than life, with a humanity that out-sized his body, and was considered a giant in his chosen profession.

We met that one time when we were dedicating the new Shula’s 347 restaurant in Coral Gables a few years ago. It was a grand occasion attended by the Who’s Who in sports, as well as the South Florida community. This milestone grand opening for the Gables was worthy of a celebration, highlighted and further punctuated by the arrival of Coach Shula. The room parted like the Dead Sea when he came into the restaurant, with well-wishers and friends eager to shake his hand, offer a hug or just say a cheerful hello.

By this time in his life he had achieved everything: he was a legendary sportsman, a Hall of Famer, the winningest Coach in the history of the NFL and the only man to lead his team to a perfect season, 17-0. Others had gotten close, but none had achieved perfection like Coach.

But this evening was different. This was magical. Not only was Coach Shula’s name on the side of the building (in Coral Gables!), his very life was inculcated in the amazing memorabilia, energy and vibe of the restaurant. It was not his first location, nor his last, but the name of this restaurant evoked every single victory he had ever obtained on the football field – 347!

As I walked in, I bumped into Nat Moore, a Gator Great, friend of Coach Shula’s, former player and of course, a Dolphin Ring of Honor inductee. I marveled at the crowed (usually a ribbon cutting has 15-20 folks there representing the extended family of the new owners). Nat just smiled. This was how things went down when Coach Shula was around. There was always a large, boisterous group in tow.

As tributes poured in upon news of his passing yesterday at the age of 90, I was immediately struck by the cross-section of players and community leaders who shared their sober thoughts. Most, if not all, had benefited from his prowess on the sideline, as well as as his enormous heart off the field. They knew this day would come, but they were unprepared. They were broken hearted.

When he first arrived in Miami from a Baltimore Colts team in 1970 to take over our hometown Dolphins, it was the beginning of a 25-year love affair where he owned the sideline in both the 305 and the entire NFL. He was young, brash and a tough cookie. Former players always remarked that there were no plays off or days off with Coach. It made them better, tougher and in just two years times, Champions of Time!

Songs were written about teams like this and even today, nearly 50 years later, we still sing out loud and proud about our Miami Dolphins.

It is hard to believe Coach Shula won’t be here in 2022 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Perfect Time. But I know this, he will be smiling down from heaven singing MIAMI DOLPHINS NUMBER ONE right along with us all!

Rest in peace, Coach. We will miss you and we mourn your passing. A loss like yours is even harder at this moment in time as we struggle to gather and pay tribute to you for your legacy of service and success. Soon, of course, we will. And even though we only met one time, I will never forget being in that room with you and knowing I was in the presence of greatness.

Thank you for sharing your amazing life with us, Don Shula, and for helping make our team, our community and our Miami number one.