MCC launches a free Virtual Choir for all county 3rd-12th graders

Miami Children’s Chorus presents the first ever project of its kind: the Miami Virtual Choir. During these challenging times, classrooms have moved online, and many music classes have been cancelled, but music is not cancelled. The MCC has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic by moving its programming online as of March 30, 2020 – inviting all 3rd to 12th grade students in Miami-Dade County to join, free of charge.

As South Florida’s premier youth chorus, MCC has a responsibility to provide youth with an artistic community and a creative outlet that allows them to develop their artistry and rise to a high level of excellence. MCC has been a champion for youth choral arts in this community and we will continue to find new ways to reach and serve its youth. During these challenging times, MCC is committed to helping youth stay connected, engaging them in a positive, healthy, and safe virtual family environment.

What is a Virtual Choir? The closest thing to a real life choir as possible. Students will be learning choir pieces that will be available online, and the MCC will be hosting online rehearsals to perfect the songs. When everyone is ready, students will record their part at home, and upload their video to the MCC website. Then, MCC will compile the video’s to make the Virtual Choir!

Who can participate? The Virtual Choir is open to all Miami-Dade students from any institution, public, charter, private, or homeschool. Registration closes Sunday, April 12th. All new choristers are required to register online at https://www.miamichildrenschorus.org

When and where are rehearsals? Online rehearsals are on Monday and Wednesdays via Zoom. Monday rehearsals are for year round MCC choristers and Wednesday rehearsals are for all new registries. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom link that will grant them access to the rehearsal. Schedule is as follows: Elementary School Chorus 3:30PM – 4:30PM, Middle School Chorus 5:00PM – 6:00PM, and High School Chorus 6:30PM – 7:30PM.

The Miami Children’s Chorus encourages all parents to register their children for this gratifying experience uniting artistry, skill, comradery, and passion during uncertain times through a free weekly, one hour rehearsal. The final concert, compiling the students hard work, accomplishments, and synced harmonies will be streamed online for the whole world to see!