MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, April 26 through Sunday, May 3, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for drainage inspection on Monday, April 27 through Wednesday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit for NW 12 th Street/NW 84 th Avenue

Street/NW 84 Avenue Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for drainage inspection on Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

Make U-turn

Access westbound SR 836 ramp on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 84th Avenue and westbound NW 12th Street will be closed for drainage inspection on Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue westbound on NW 12th Street

Turn left on NW 87th Avenue

Take ramp to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, April 29 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

R amp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 26 through Friday, May 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Reduction

The left lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 26 through Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Ramp Reduction

A single lane on the westbound SR 836 entrance ramp from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 26 through Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Lane Closure

A single lane on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between NW 97th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be closed for drainage inspection on Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lane Closures

The left lane on westbound SR 836 from NW 17th Avenue to NW 22nd Avenue and the right lane on eastbound SR 836 from NW 29th Avenue to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for striping on Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 26 through Friday, May 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 15th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 26 through Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 9th Street and NW 11th Street will be intermittently closed for bridge work and roadway restoration on Sunday, April 26 through Tuesday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 23rd Avenue and NW 22nd Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 26 through Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

A single lane on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 13th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, April 27 through Saturday, May 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm each day.

Stre et Lane C losure

A single lane on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, April 27 through Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Continuous Lane Closure

Southbound SR 874 from SW 104th Street/Killian Parkway to the connection with the Florida’s Turnpike will close for beam erection on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. and remain closed until Monday, April 27 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going south on SR 874, wishing to connect Turnpike South can:

Continue south on mainline SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Exit at the Southbound Off Ramp to West SW 104 th Street/Killian Parkway

Street/Killian Parkway Continue west along Killian Parkway until SW 117 th Avenue

Avenue Turn south on SW 117 th Avenue

Avenue Turn west on SW 120 th Street and

Street and Continue to southbound HEFT ramp at the SW 120th Street Interchange.

Complete Intersection Closure

The intersection at SW 122nd Avenue and SW 128th Street will be fully closed for roadway reconstruction at the intersection on Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Access to local traffic east of SW 122nd Avenue will be provided at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 122nd Avenue to access properties west of SW 122nd Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 120 th Street

Street Turn left on SW 127 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on SW 128th Street

Drivers going north on SW 122nd Avenue to access properties west of SW 122nd Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 130 th Street

Street Turn right on SW 127 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on SW 128th Street

Complete Street Closure

SW 128th Street will be fully closed east SW 122nd Avenue to the Cul-de-Sac at the end of SW 128th Street for bridgework and drill shaft installation on Sunday, April 26 through Saturday, May 2 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Street Closure

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128th Street will be stopped intermittently by flagging operations from SW 137th Avenue to east of SW 122nd Avenue to the Cul-de-Sac at the end of SW 128th Street, for drainage, utilities work and roadway construction on Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Street Closure

One traffic lane of northbound and/or southbound SW 137th Avenue will be closed between SW 124th Street and SW 131st Street for roadway and signal construction on Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night as needed.

Street Closure

A single lane will be closed on the intersections at SW 128th Street and SW 136th Avenue; SW 128th Street and SW 134th Court; SW 128th Street and SW 133rd Court; SW 128th Street and SW 132nd Court; and SW 128th Street and SW 132nd Avenue to allow for roadway reconstruction on Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. The closures will be done sequentially one intersection at the time.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s on going widening project, the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 exit ramp to SW 117 Avenue/SW 152 Street

Overnight full ramp closures, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, April 27, and nightly through Thursday, April 30.

Detour information:

· Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 traffic wishing to access SW 117 Avenue/SW 152 Street will be directed to continue south on Don Shula Expressway to southbound Florida’s Turnpike, continue south on the Turnpike and exit at Eureka Drive (Exit 13), travel west on Eureka Drive to SW 117 Avenue and travel north on SW 117 Avenue to access SW 152 Street.

Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 between SR 821 and SR 874 interchange and SW 112th Street

Double lane closures, from Monday, April 27, and nightly through Thursday, April 30, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

NOTES:

– To accelerate critical roadway construction projects and take advantage of the reduction of traffic resulting from the Stay at Home Order, closures may extend up to two (2) hours prior and/or two (2) hours after the noticed time.

– Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.