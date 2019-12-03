Metropolis Fitness Is Our Area’s Standout Gym

There’s no shortage of gyms in our area, yet Metropolis Fitness has consistently demonstrated why it’s a favorite of both hard-core gym enthusiasts more casual users.

Serving the neighborhoods of South Miami, south Coral Gables, High Pines, Coconut Grove and Pinecrest, Metropolis has adapted by knowing what its members want.

“Our members are varied and they want varied options,” says Pilar Saravia, Metropolis’ co-founder and general manager. ”They want everything in one place. We always try to accommodate them.”

And accommodate they do by offering a complete array of equipment, machines and classes at their modern 10,000 square foot facility throughout the day.

Metropolis’ equipment can provide even the hardest-core gym rat an exhaustive workout for both strength and cardio conditioning. There are plenty of free weights and machines to exercise every muscle.

If there is a must-have piece of equipment for its members, then Metropolis probably has it in abundance. This allows members to work out efficiently, with plenty of room, and without interruptions.

For members seeking personalized workouts, Metropolis has a large roster of certified professional trainers to choose from.

Metropolis, now in its 11th year, also has a large, dedicated following for its spinning classes. The gym offers both conventional spinning bikes, and Real Ryder stationary bikes, which provide a more extensive workout. Favorite instructors include Brad Sonnett, David Lopez and Gina Murray. Their classes can accommodate everyone’s schedules — they have weekday classes at 6 a.m., 7 a.m. 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Metropolis, however, is probably best known for its signature group classes that cover the spectrum of genres and members’ goals. They owe their success in this area to attracting the area’s best instructors, who are drawn to Metropolis because of its reputation for having top-quality facilities and solid, stable management.

Metropolis’ most popular group classes include Awesome Hour with Lem Brown, Power Pilates with Gina Murray, and Ab Shredder with David Lopez. The gym is constantly offering new classes to keep their members engaged. And their special events such as its full-moon, roof-top yoga classes, also are popular.

The gym’s spacious facilities include the main workout area, three studios for specialized classes, a juice bar, and locker rooms with showers that allow members to go directly to work after their exercise routines. There’s plenty of free parking in the garage above the gym — and, of course, towel service.

Metropolis also can boast of being in a prime location — it’s an easy walk to two grocery stores, and dozens of shops, restaurants and banks.

Saravia says one key to her success is the attention to details. She readily admits she is obsessed with keeping the equipment and machines in perfect condition, and the facilities clean and fresh

“This is the one area in which I will never, ever compromise,” she says. “Our members expect nothing less.”

Metropolis is open from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

Metropolis Fitness: 1430 Madruga Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 (305)722-6000 info@metfitspa.com