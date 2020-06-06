Miami-Dade Needs To Approve FPL Wastewater Deal

So let me get this straight.

Florida Power & Light is going to take millions of gallons of treated wastewater each day and recycle it? Which will help Miami-Dade County comply with ocean outfall legislation and possibly end the practice by 2025?

The question is, “Why did it take so long to get here? We should have been doing this yesterday.”

Just so you know, Biscayne Bay is in trouble. It needs our help, and needs it now.

And here comes an idea that allows private-sector FPL to partner with the public sector and become consumers of millions of gallons of treated sewage water.

So what does FPL get out of it? They use the water for their cooling towers.

What else do Miami-Dade residents get out of it?

If you don’t already know, Miami-Dade residents will run out of readily available water at some point. That’s because the Biscayne aquifer like all other resources except sunshine has a finite amount of water. Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is the main public water supplier for Miami-Dade.

To address this reality, cities like Hialeah have created an entire plant that digs deep into the ground to tap brackish water that would otherwise not be usable. The water is so tainted that it has to be treated to make it drinkable. As time goes by, more cities, counties, regions and states will be tapping into this technology to provide water to their residents.

Desperation is already setting in for communities in the west, who have to have their drinking water piped in from hundreds of miles away to quench the third of residents.

At the end of the day, this is a win win for everyone. Miami-Dade County Commissioners please vote for this partnership with FPL. We need this type of creative thinking to offer out-of-the-box solutions in times that seem to be getting harder and harder each day.