Miami-Dade Transit adds contactless payment to its Metrobus fleet

Miami-Dade County residents and visitors now have a new payment option to ride Metrobus.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) has added contactless payment as a fare option to its Metrobus fleet. This means riders can simply tap their contactless-enabled American Express credit card, Visa and Mastercard bank cards, or digital wallets to pay directly at Metrobus fare boxes in addition to Metrorail fare gates. Digital wallets accepted include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Fitbit Pay.

“Making public transportation a convenient and seamless transit experience for MiamiDade County is a goal of my administration,” said Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “We first launched contactless payment for Metrorail riders in August. Now, we have added this payment technology to Metrobus, which makes public transportation hassle-free and more appealing.”

“Contactless payment is easy to use! There’s no need to figure out what type of fare product to buy or register for an account. Simply tap your bank card and ride on Metrorail and Metrobus,” said DTPW director Alice N. Bravo, PE. “We are continuously working to enhance mobility in Miami-Dade County. That’s why we’re thrilled to have added contactless payment as a new fare option for our Metrobus riders.”

Contactless payment includes a new farecapping feature that guarantees a maximum cost of $5.65 per day, which is equivalent to a 1-Day Pass, for unlimited rides on Metrorail and Metrobus.

Discounted fares are not available through contactless payment. It applies to regular full fare only. Other current forms of payment such as EASY Card, EASY Ticket and passes will continue to work the same. The system enhancement positions DTPW to meet the needs of the 21st Century consumer. Major credit card companies predict that the number of contactless cards issued in the U.S. will rise to 300 million by the end of 2020.

To learn more about transit services, visit DTPW’s website. To plan your trip on transit, or track your incoming bus or train in real time, download the free MDT Tracker app. To purchase Miami-Dade Transit fare products, visit the Transit Store or download the EASY Pay app. Transit riders also can pay for parking via the PayByPhone app.