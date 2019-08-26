Miami Sports Nutritionist Lisa Dorfman honored with President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Community Leadership Award

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition has selected Miami Sports Nutritionist & Chef Lisa Dorfman, MS, RD, CSSD, CCMS, LMHC, FAND to receive a 2019 President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Community Leadership Award. The award is given annually to individuals or organizations who improve the lives of others within their community by providing or enhancing opportunities to engage in sports, physical activity, fitness, or nutrition-related programs.

“We are proud to recognize Lisa Dorfman for the work she has done to consistently promote opportunities for individuals to lead healthy lifestyles through global, national and Miami based initiatives for Lotus House and Empowered Youth” says Kristina Harder, acting Executive Director of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. “Because of Lisa Dorfman’s meaningful efforts and impactful contributions, we are one step closer to improving the physical fitness, health, and nutrition of all Americans. Her work reaches not only her community, but also serves as a shining example to inspire and motivate others across the United States to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.”

Known nationally as The Running Nutritionist, ® Lisa has been a global health expert consulting to industry, academia, the public & press for more than three decades. Lisa served as the US Sailing Olympic and Paralympics Team Nutritionist for the Beijing Olympics & the Nutrition Expert for Zumba® Plate program. For nearly a decade, she dedicated her expertise to the University of Miami Sports Teams, as their sports nutritionist, nutrition professor and Director of the Graduate Program in Health & Performance Nutrition. Since ’15, she has served as Chairperson of the Miami Culinary Institute (MCI) Advisory Board & is Chef Alliance Director for Slow Food Miami. She is a Miami native for 40 years, wife and mom to 3 children.

Lisa’s greatest gift is the time she has given back to the community as a former professional athlete, culinary expert and dietitian. She has counseled, coached, and provided ongoing programs for Miami Dade Schools, Lotus House, Overtown Youth Center, Empowered Youth & the Mental Health Association. She helped her daughter Danielle, a Silver Knight Recipient launch Running Friends Forever, an international non-profit organization that has given more than $50, 000 in scholarship, goods and in-kind donations to kids in need across the world. As a FNGLA certified horticulture professional, Lisa also donates her time to local agriculture, working on a homestead farm, Sunshine Organic Farm for the Rare Fruit Council and “wo-mans’ the Coral Gables Farmers Market booth on Saturdays, January-March.

The author of 8 books, Lisa has appeared on 20/20, Dateline, Good Morning America Health, FOX News, CNN, MSNBC and ESPN and has been featured in numerous publications including: USA Today, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Men’s Fitness, Outside & Runners World magazines. Lisa was a National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics (AND) and selected as a Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year. She is currently Media Representatives Director for the International Affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics (IAAND.)

In her free time, Lisa is a competitive runner and triathlete who has competed in more than 34 marathons (PR 2:52:32), Ironman USA Lake Placid, and hundreds of running and multisport races. In 2004, she competed for the United States on Team USA at the World Long Distance Duathlon Championships.

This year, the President’s Council presented the Community Leadership Award to 31 recipients across the country. These individuals and organizations have all made an impact by doing work in an area of the Council’s mission, successfully serving the people in their communities through sports, physical activity, fitness, and nutrition-related programs. A full listing of the 2019 Community Leadership Awardees is available on fitness.gov

About the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition