Mutual of Omaha is right at home in its new Coral Gables-based District Office

Since celebrating the grand opening of Mutual of Omaha’s Southern Florida-Caribbean District Office, the firm’s seasoned advisors here have been busy doing what they do best – helping their clients with retirement planning and wealth distribution – and how to do it the right way.

At the helm of this regional headquarters is Jaime Estrada, Mutual of Omaha’s Managing Director. From his modern and welcoming offices at the “2600 Douglas” building overlooking Coral Gables, he explains that while the company has had a small local presence here over the years, they are now stepping up their game – in a big way.

“We want everyone to know Mutual of Omaha advisors are in town,” said Estrada. “We want to get the word out that we are here to help people continue their planning process, and that we are one of the big guys – a Class A company – but with a family feeling.

“We have always distinguished ourselves in that way,” he added.

The company has historically maintained training and sales offices in the Miami area, but now that Mutual of Omaha is firmly established in the planning, investment, and protection business, they are taking a totally different approach here.

In fact,” he said, “we have been preparing for a long to do the right thing for our clients here by taking the operation to a much higher level.”

The lynchpin of the new plan was to consolidate into one single office all of Mutual of Omaha’s district operations from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, through the entire lower half of the state of Florida.

To commemorate the grand opening of this new Southern Florida-Caribbean District Office, Estrada and his team hosted such notables as Mutual of Omaha Chairman and CEO James Blackledge and other top executives from the corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb.

Also at the ribbon-cutting, was Assistant Director of Economic Development Belkys Perez, representing the City of Coral Gables Mayor’s Office; and Vice President of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Kim Bentkover.

In his remarks, Estrada shared his enthusiasm about joining the Coral Gables business community. As a base for multiple other international companies and its proximity to the airport, he noted that Coral Gables is the perfect location from which his firm may continue its growth and expansion plans.

“But more importantly, we believe we can do so much to impact the community – because our primary objective is to make sure this community continues to prepare for retirement, protect their finances, and plans for distribution of their assets at retirement,” he said. And for businesses, to guide their business continuation plans – strategies that will allow these clients to pass on the legacy of their work.

“We want our clientele to know that they need holistic planning to ensure they are best positioned all around for their retirement and business needs,” he added.

With Mutual of Omaha since 1997, Estrada was hand-picked to establish and lead the new Coral Gables regional headquarters from of his hometown office in Puerto Rico – after building that operation into the top-performing office for the entire company, selling the primary products of Mutual of Omaha.

“Number one, we are here to make sure we service our clients the way they want, by putting them in driver’s seat, and giving them enough direction to ensure they get where they want to go – avoiding any red flags along the way.”

Mutual of Omaha is located at 2600 Douglas Road, Suite 1109, Coral Gables, FL 33134. For information, call 786-655-0163 or visit https://agents.mutualofomaha.com/southernfloridacaribbean/.