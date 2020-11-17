Newlyweds Share Their Wedding with Palace Residents Gerald and Reva Stein

1 of 2

When The Palace Coral Gables residents Reva and Gerald Stein learned their first grandchild, Elissa Chakoff, was getting married on Friday, November 13, they were distraught knowing they could not attend due to COVID-19.

The retirement community’s Social Director Pamela Parker and her team stepped in to bring the ceremony to the couple “virtually.” The Steins had a front-row seat in The Palace’s theater where they could privately watch the ceremony on the community’s huge TV screen, televised via YouTube. The Palace provided the pair a wedding cake and champagne to enjoy while they watched the event.

“We wanted to make this a special day for the Steins,” said Parker. “The pandemic has caused these monumental family occasions to be so different since loved ones can’t attend, but we weren’t deterred in creating family memories for everyone to enjoy.”

Parker planned a special, socially-distanced visit outside The Palace’s entrance for the proud grandparents to see newlyweds, Elissa and Danny, in their wedding attire. They dressed in matching grandparent t-shirts and Parker even supplied packets of rice to throw at the newlyweds for good luck.

The bride and groom glowed with happiness and commented they were thrilled with all of the attention on their special day.