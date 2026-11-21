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Miami’s holiday season is getting real ice.

NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions, has returned for its eighth season. This year, the experience has been reimagined with more to explore, new ways to celebrate, and, for the first time at NightGarden, ice skating on a real ice rink set among the Garden’s palms.

Tickets are on sale now.

Families and friends can wander Fairchild’s glowing garden paths, discover dazzling new light and sound experiences, and revisit the favorites that have made NightGarden one of Miami’s most popular winter outings since its debut in 2018.

“Our guests told us they were ready for something bold and different, and we wanted to give them a genuinely new reason to return,” said Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live. “So this year, we’re bringing real ice skating under the palms and reimagining the garden around it.

Families can skate, wake up Archie, explore new light and sound experiences, and discover holiday surprises throughout the season. It is a holiday night out you can only have at Fairchild.”

Archie comes back to life

At the heart of NightGarden stands Archimedes, the wise talking tree whom young fans know simply as Archie. He comes to life only once a year, during the NightGarden season, when children gather to wake him. From then until the final night, Archie chats in English and Spanish with the young visitors who stop to say hello.

What’s new this year

The Ice Rink: For the first time at NightGarden, guests can skate on real ice beneath Fairchild’s palms.

New Light and Sound Experiences: Dazzling new installations along reimagined garden paths will give returning guests plenty to discover.

Specialty food and beverages, including coffee and hot chocolate to complement the ice skating: New this year alongside Miami’s favorite food trucks, these seasonal drinks will be ready to warm up skaters after a turn on the ice.

More holiday surprises: Additional seasonal activations, special experiences, and unexpected holiday moments will be revealed throughout the 2026 NightGarden season.

Fan favorites

Tree of Life and the Secret Garden Laser Show: Guests can marvel at the Tree of Life before unlocking the Secret Garden laser show.

The Fairies: NightGarden’s beloved fairies return with new lighting, soundscapes, and locations throughout the Garden.

Pixie’s Detour and the Rainbow Rainforest: Playful projections, lights, and sounds fill both walks.

Giant Dandelions and the Treasure Hunt: Families can find the Giant Dandelions and embark on a scavenger hunt for hidden treasure.

Holiday Movies in the Park: Holiday movie nights return under the stars.

With real ice skating, an illuminated landscape, seasonal surprises, and food and drinks from some of Miami’s favorite food trucks, NightGarden offers a full holiday night out for guests of every age.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is located at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Miami, FL 33156. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6 to 11 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 6 p.m. to midnight. All ages are welcome. Tickets are from $28. For information and tickets visit https://thenightgarden.co/miami/. Children 3 and younger enter free. NightGarden is wheelchair accessible.

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