Nolan Reynolds International announces initial move-ins at Paseo de la Riviera

Nolan Reynolds International recently announced that the first residents have begun to move in to the Residences at THēsis, the upscale apartment tower at Paseo de la Riviera.

The luxury mixed-use development, designed in Coral Gables’ iconic Mediterranean style, features 204 residences, the 245-room THēsis Hotel Miami and two award-winning chefdriven restaurants, set to open later this year.

“With residents now moving into Paseo de la Riviera, the property is truly coming to life,” said Brent Reynolds, CEO and managing partner of Nolan Reynolds International. “It has been a long journey from inception to move-ins and we are thrilled to provide our tenants with brand new accommodations that offer the ultimate clean and safe space during this unusual time.

“We share in our residents’ excitement as they begin to enjoy their new homes and the Paseo de la Riviera lifestyle, including first class service, premiere amenities and unrivaled access to the Coral Gables neighborhood,” he added.

Situated on S. Dixie Highway across from the University of Miami and adjacent to Jaycee Park and the Riviera neighborhood, Paseo de la Riviera is focused on community and connectivity. Designed by Jorge Hernandez Architects and Gensler, the property provides convenient access to public transportation through the pedestrian bridge across US1 which will reduce traffic impacts and allow residents and guests to experience the property and the surrounding neighborhood with ease.

Additional resort-style amenities for the tenants of the Residences at THēsis include an elevated pool deck with food and beverage service, 6,500-square-feet of flexible and spacious indoor and outdoor meetings and events space; all set up to accommodate social

distancing.

Within Paseo de la Riviera, residents will find ORNO, a New American restaurant will focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients including produce from the chef’s sprawling Homestead farm, Rancho Patel, and Mamey, which will offer fruit forward cocktails and the exotic flavors of island-inspired cuisine.

Both restaurants will be led by Chef Niven Patel, recently named Food &

Wine magazine’s Best Chefs of 2020 and double James Beard Award nominee. Residents will receive exclusive rates for the 245-room THēsis Hotel Miami to accommodate any and all guest needs.

The Residences at THēsis offers studio to three-bedroom homes, with net rents starting at $1,870/month for studios, $2,270/month for one bedrooms, $3,170/month for two bedrooms, and $4,774/month for three bedrooms.

The leasing gallery, conveniently located onsite, is now open and accepting appointments. Gables Residential is managing all leasing efforts for the Residences at THēsis.

For more information, visit www.paseodelariviera.com.