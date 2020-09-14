Nurse of the Year lives in Coral Gables

Ana M. Restrepo, R.N., B.S.N. C.W.O.N., has been named Nurse of the Year for 2020 by the United Ostomy Associations of America, a national organization, for her exemplary work as a nurse specializing in ostomy care.

Ms. Restrepo works as a Nurse Specialist/ Supervisor of the Inpatient Wound and Ostomy Care Service at the University of Miami Health System. Realizing the need for an outpatient ostomy clinic, she played an integral role in facilitating the University of Miami Health System to establish the clinic. As Vice President of the Miami Ostomy Aftercare Program, a not-for-profit organization serving patients who have had ostomy surgeries, she worked to initiate an ostomy support group for patients at the University of Miami.

“We are extremely proud of Ms. Restrepo,” said Harold W. Spaet, President of Miami Ostomy Aftercare Program. This not-for-profit Florida charity provides educational and support services for patients who have had ostomy surgeries. “This is a well-deserved recognition of the dedication and professional expertise that Ms. Restrepo provides to her patients. Her work as Vice President of Miami Ostomy Aftercare program has contributed to the organization’s rapid growth in our three-and-a-half years of existence.”

Ms. Restrepo continues to care for ostomy patients, both inpatient and outpatient, through the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, we provide telehealth services as an alternative for our outpatient ostomy patients to continue to receive their care while limiting exposure,” she said.

Ms. Restrepo graduated cum laude from the University of Miami with a degree in nursing, receiving her Wound Care certification from the Medical University of South Carolina and her Ostomy Certification from Emory University. She was awarded the Gloria Merwarth Scholarship from the Florida Association of Enterostomal Therapists. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in nursing education.

She is a certified WOC nurse and member of the prestigious national Wound Ostomy Continence Nurses Society (W.O.C.N.) since 2008. She is currently Director at large for the North and Central America and Caribbean Ostomy Association (N.C.A.C.O.A.).

She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nurses, Beta Tau Chapter; the Phi Theta Tau Society, Alpha Gamma Delta chapter.

Before the pandemic consuming her time, she enjoyed volunteering for Autism Speaks, Bridges Against Breast Cancer, and Daily Bread Food Bank, and as a member of the Florida Association of Enterostomal Nurses, and a member of the Dermatology Nurses Society.

Ms. Restrepo resides in Coral Gables with her husband, Arthur.