Op-Ed: Green Spaces

This summer, as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the places we often feel safest are at home or in outdoor spaces that give us room to socially distance ourselves. Now more than ever, community parks and green spaces are vitally important to our well-being, giving us a place to enjoy nature, get some exercise and greet our neighbors safely.

As Vice Mayor, I have been a long-time proponent of expanding the number of parks and green spaces in Coral Gables, as well as making improvements to existing parks, in order to enhance our residents’ quality of life. In 2014, I facilitated the city’s purchase of two lots off Lisbon Street, between San Benito and Santa Cruz avenues, to be used as park space. In 2017, I led the initiative to purchase six lots to create “pocket parks” and protect the spaces from development. In 2018 and 2019, I advocated for improvements to Betsy Adams Garden Club Park and Carlos S. Kakouris Park.

More recently, at the request of residents in the Old Cutler Bay section, I have spearheaded legislation to transfer ownership of Solano Prado Park, the triangular-shaped green space at the intersection of Solano Prado and Marquesa Drive, from Miami-Dade County to the City of Coral Gables. The city commission unanimously approved the transfer of the park on the June 9, 2020 commission meeting, which is great news for the Old Cutler Bay community and city residents at large.

In a similar move, I sponsored the effort to transfer ownership of Banyan Drive Park, at SW 56 Street and Banyan Drive, from the county to the city. This initiative was approved at the July commission meeting and will allow for the city to acquire the park and control its future use, including improvements and programming. I look forward to welcoming this wonderful asset to the city, and especially to the Hammock Lakes–Banyan neighborhoods.

I’m also very proud to have sponsored legislation in support of the Coral Gables segment of the Underline – the 10-mile linear park that is being developed under the Metrorail tracks. This legislation reduced the city’s funding commitment from $15 million to $7 million, thanks to a federal BUILD transportation grant to the county’s transit agency that will pay for design and construction of a two-and-a-half mile segment through Coral Gables and help provide enough funding to complete the full three-mile portion from Douglas Road to Red Road. Having spearheaded the Coral Gables segment for nearly seven years brings me great satisfaction because of the forthcoming improvements to the quality of life and increased property values that this world-class amenity will deliver to residents and visitors alike.

I would like to thank the mayor, commissioners, city manager, assistant manager and all the residents who have helped further our efforts to expand the open spaces in our city. The current pandemic has given us a renewed appreciation for our lushly landscaped parks, tree-lined streets and charming neighborhoods. With the many benefits our natural spaces provide, we are supporting our exceptional quality of life, and enhancing our reputation as The City Beautiful.