Oral Gables Community Foundation Announces Honorees at 2019 Biltmore Ball

The pomp and splendour of a coronation ceremony with a nod to the dashing modern day royals, will set the stage for a British themed gala on Friday, October 11th when the Coral Gables Community Foundation presents the city’s most anticipated, lively and elegant affair of the year.

The Biltmore Ball to Benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation is a time-honored tradition for the “City Beautiful.” The black-tie fundraiser benefits the pivotal outreach efforts of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. Several influential members of Coral Gables will be honored during the gala: Jim & Susan Carr for the Philanthropy Award, Gene & Frances Sevilla-Sacasa for the Arts & Culture Award presented by Trish & Dan Bell, Earl & Christy Powell for the Jerry Santeiro Community Award, Dr. Paul George for the Education Award, Andre Dawson for the Sports & Wellness Award presented by Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables for the Landmark Award presented by The Biltmore.

In the spirit of this year’s theme, London Calling, “Windsor Wonderland” — Miami’s high society ladies will be donning tiaras and satin gowns, while gentlemen will sport tails in a nod to ancient and ruling monarchs.

Co-chaired for the fifth year by Sissy DeMaria Koehne and for the second year with Lauren Harrison, the gala will transport patrons through an evening of enchantment and unparalleled elegance. Just like Kensington Palace itself, the Biltmore Hotel, with its storied past and rich history of entertaining world leaders will serve as the quintessential backdrop, dazzling guests with its magnificent array of courtyards, gardens, fountains, ballrooms and utter majesty.

“For this year’s Ball, we are taking guests behind the velvet curtain, past the Queen’s Guard’s to life at Kensington Palace and gardens where Henry VIII ruled with intrigue and Princess Diana mesmerized a world of fans,” said DeMaria-Koehne.

Patrons will also embark on a culinary journey to the Great Britain with a lavish meal fit for kings and queens. Prepared by award-winning Biltmore chefs, the evening’s dishes will draw inspiration from iconic delicacies.

“It’s a tremendous point of pride to unveil the latest edition of our gala — most especially in tandem with the Biltmore Hotel,” said Mary Snow, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. “This year’s event will pay special tribute to Coral Gables, serving as a celebration of our City’s distinctive heritage and worldly roots.”

This year’s Sponsors to date include: Platinum Sponsors Trish & Dan Bell, Jim & Susan Carr and Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute; Host The Biltmore Hotel; Gold Sponsors Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing and Bacardi; Valet Sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables; Gem Sponsor Belmont Village Senior Living and Coastal Construction; Fashion Sponsor Neiman Marcus Coral Gables; Media Sponsors Miami Herald, South Florida Luxury Guide; Windsor Sponsor The Coral Gables Magazine; Video Sponsor Daniel Varela and In-Kind Sponsors British Consulate-General Miami, British American Business Council Miami, Pantry Liquors and Stone & Equipment.

In addition to live entertainment by the Beatlemaniax, guests will enjoy a silent auction filled with exotic worldwide travel excursions, luxury retail items, and gift certificates — all benefiting the important mission of the Foundation. “The Biltmore Ball: London Calling, Windsor Wonderland” begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables, Fla. 33134. Attire is black-tie…with a British flair. For more information on how to attend or sponsor the event — or for additional details about the Coral Gables Community Foundation — contact Mary Snow, 305.446.9670, mary@gablesfoundation.org, or visitwww.gablesfoundation.org.