Partnership combines billfishing, marine research, conservation

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Marlin Expeditions and the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) have announced a new partnership that will combine world-class billfishing adventures with hands-on marine research and conservation.

The collaboration will give anglers unique opportunities to participate in cutting-edge research alongside GHF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting marine life and inspiring the next generation through education and scientific research.

The collaboration will launch with two extraordinary expeditions: a billfishing adventure at Casa Vieja Lodge in Guatemala with GHF CEO Jessica Harvey, Dec. 14-19, followed by an expedition to the Galápagos Islands with world-renowned artist, scientist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey and Jessica Harvey, Apr. 1-10, 2027.

“The Guy Harvey brand has had a long-standing, supportive relationship with the Marlin Group,” Jessica Harvey said. “The Guy Harvey Foundation is excited to deepen the bond by collaborating on experiences with Marlin Expeditions — creating a new way for anglers to get involved, experience the mission firsthand, and make a meaningful impact on billfish conservation when it matters most.”

The Guatemala Expedition will combine exceptional sailfishing with hands-on opportunities to learn about billfish and marine ecosystems. Guests will fish four days offshore aboard Casa Vieja Lodge’s renowned fleet, with instruction from legendary wireman Charles Perry, Jessica Harvey and Marlin Expeditions director Myles Blatt. Along with releasing sailfish, participants will have opportunities to tag dorado (dolphinfish) as part of the Dolphinfish Research Program. The experience will conclude with a one-day shootout, allowing guests to put their skills to work in a friendly tournament-style competition.

The package includes accommodations, meals and snacks, drinks, fishing, professional instruction and standard boat tips, creating an immersive experience that connects recreational angling with scientific research and marine conservation.

The Galápagos Expedition will bring together Dr. Guy Harvey, Jessica Harvey, industry icon and Guy Harvey Ambassador Bill Boyce, and Blatt for a remarkable journey through the Galápagos Islands. Developed in collaboration with Galápagos National Park and Javier Guevara of Ecuador Fly Fishing Tours, the expedition will give guests the rare opportunity to participate directly in billfish research while exploring one of the world’s most extraordinary marine environments.

Guests will assist in deploying satellite tags on billfish in partnership with Stanford University and the IGFA’s Great Marlin Race, the world’s largest satellite-tagging program for billfish. The tags collect data on billfish movements, diving behavior and habitat conditions, helping scientists and fisheries managers better understand and conserve highly migratory species.

“This partnership brings together two organizations with complementary strengths,” Blatt said. “Through these expeditions, guests will not simply travel to exceptional fisheries, they will become part of a larger story, one that connects adventure, education, scientific discovery and the future of billfishing.”

Learn more or book your reservation at marlinmag.com/expeditions/ecuador/galapagos-islands-guy-harvey-foundation/.

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