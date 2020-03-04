PAWS4you and Chopard’s “A Million Dreams” Gala Raises $100,000 for the No Kill Animal Shelter

“Annual Pet Rescue Fundraiser Honored Local Power Couple Luis Miguel and Liz Messianu at Biltmore Hotel Miami, with Special Celebrity Guest Appearance by Brand Ambassador Teresa Giudice “

Paws4you, a Miami-based, non-profit animal rescue organization, in partnership with Chopard, held their third annual, black-tie fundraising gala, “A Million Dreams,” with a sold-out crowd on Friday, February 28th, 2020, at Biltmore Hotel Miami. The gala raised $100,000 for PAWS4you in support of their mission of saving dogs from the threat of euthanasia at Miami-Dade Animal Services and combat displacement of pets with guidance and alternatives to surrender.

Rescue dogs from PAWS4you that are up for adoption participated in the gathering and greeted guests upon their arrival. The event opened with a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner where singers opened the night with live renditions of “A Million Dreams” and “Come Alive.” The event closed with a showstopping performance of the song “Never Enough” as acrobatic performers hung from the ceiling and flipped across the dance floor throughout the show. Three live auction items then quickly raised about $25,000 including a shopping spree at Sawgrass Mills and Gucci bag, a Chopard watch and a 360 Global Wine trip to the Lamborghini Wine Estate in Italy. This year’s honorees Creative Chairman and CEO of Alma, Luis Miguel Messianu, along with his wife, Florida attorney and philanthropist Liz Messianu. Other special guests in attendance included “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, New York Times best-selling author and PAWS4you brand ambassador Teresa Giudice. After the dinner reception and live performances, the evening continued with dancing and casino games for supporters to enjoy.

“The night was a success as we fulfilled some of the million dreams we have in place for the overcrowded animal population as we continue our mission of saving the lives of so many animals,” said Carol Caridad, executive director of PAWS4you. “I’m excited and grateful that we well surpassed the amount of money we raised last year and I am so thankful to the chair people and the wonderful committee members who put their heart into this event that makes a difference and saves lives.”