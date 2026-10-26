Pitching stood out as the week’s best, allowing just five hits as the scrimmage unfolded in dry conditions.

PRESEASON: FRIDAY 23 OCT 26

The weather held off again, despite flood advisories, expected rain, and the approaching King Tide. Living in Key Largo, I experienced all three. I had to move my car because my driveway is already flooding, and King Tide hasn’t officially started yet. We need to get through one more day to complete the third week of preseason, with a lower chance of rain in the forecast. We’re scheduled for nine innings, with first pitch around 11:00. I plan to be there at 10:30, since we started early again today. The scheduled start was 10:45, but today’s first pitch was at 10:36. Plan accordingly, as rain is expected.

I arrived later than I had hoped and couldn’t get an update on Jack Durso, who left the field yesterday with a possible shoulder or arm injury. I’m also hoping to get clarification tomorrow about Alonzo Alverez. Hopefully, he was simply unavailable today; he missed his final at-bat yesterday and wasn’t seen at today’s scrimmage. I hope to have updates on both players tomorrow, as we can’t afford to lose either one.

Today’s scrimmage featured six innings and four pitchers. The pitching took a positive turn, holding the offense to just five hits, two of which came in a wild sixth inning. Michal Kovala and Lazaro Collera opened the game. Michal got off to a strong start, striking out Rookie Shepard, but then struggled with control, walking DeGoti and Schnabel, each of whom advanced a base on a wild pitch. DeGoti’s aggressive baserunning earned him a steal of third. With runners on the corners, Easton Kitura brought Brandon home from third with an SF. Michal settled in after that, retiring the next six batters in order to finish the rotation. The game’s standout defensive play came on the final out, when RJ Diaz leaped high at second base to rob Braeden Schnabel of a hit.

Lazaro’s first two innings went quickly, retiring the first three batters in order. In the second, he again faced just three batters after Vance Sheahan singled for the game’s first hit but was caught stealing at second. The third inning unfolded very differently, as the defense made two costly errors on a single play. RJ Diaz opened the inning with a single and was retired on Jose Lopez’s 5-4 groundout. After a strikeout for the second out, Trey King hit a routine ground ball to first, which Milano mishandled (E3). Rookie Shepard, playing second, retrieved the ball, then threw wide of home plate (E4), allowing Lopez to score from third. Two errors, one run, and the frustrations of last year resurfacing. The trouble continued when Dawson Harman reached third on a triple after Anthony Murphy’s diving attempt to catch the ball in right field came up short, allowing King to score. Aside from the costly third-inning mistakes, Lazaro would have had a commendable outing.

Chase Swift and TJ Coats took it home with three innings each. Both pitchers allowed no runs, but they made it interesting along the way, including an explosive 6th inning by Chase Swift, who let his emotions take it to a whole different level. TJ was already in season-ready form. Chase blew through the first two innings, facing six batters and striking out two. The sixth started the same way, with the first two batters flying out to center and right. The final out was the toughest. Easton Kitura and Michael Torres both singled. A pair of WPs advanced both runners. Kitura, thinking Chase wasn’t paying close enough attention to him at third, tried to steal home and was called out on a close play at the plate. What followed was pure hysteria on Chase’s part, jumping and yelling all over the place in jubilation, to put it into acceptable language. I would expect to see this in a regular-season game, but in a scrimmage he took it to a much higher level. This was one happy player.

TJ Coats started quietly, allowing a hit to Devin Diaz, who stole second. He retired the next three batters in quick succession, striking out Fabio and Diaz for the final two outs. TJ opened the fifth with another strikeout. After being hit by a pitch in the fourth, Diaz singled and stole second again. He then attempted to steal third but was caught. TJ closed out the sixth in style, striking out King, Harman, and Dubovik in order to end the scrimmage.

Not much offense today. With just five hits, Dawson Harman was the only player with an extra-base hit: a triple. There were 13 strikeouts.

Not sure what to say about the defense. Flashes of yesteryear. These are fixable, since the defense has, overall, shown higher-quality play.

As we wrap up Week 3 tomorrow, the A team will be on display, and I expect plenty of scouts to be in attendance. As mentioned in the opening, the game is scheduled for nine innings, with first pitch around 11 a.m.—something we haven’t had all preseason. Arrive early, and bring an umbrella just in case.