Rain delay did not dampen today’s scrimmage – Hurricanes Baseball

PRESEASON: FRI 9 OCT 26

Due to time constraints and weather conditions, the originally planned 6-inning scrimmage was shortened to 3.5 innings. The start, initially scheduled for 10:45 a.m., was delayed until just after 11 a.m. Play also had to end by 12:30 p.m., likely because of construction activities in the stands.

On the second day, the focus shifted from pitching to showcasing an impressive offensive effort, highlighted by extra-base hits and scoring opportunities. Freshman catcher Jose Lopez made a strong statement with a 2-for-2 performance, including a double, a single, and 2 RBIs. While it’s premature to assess the pitching staff’s performance, solid pitching remains essential. Without it, regardless of our hitting, the season could become increasingly frustrating, as it has in the past.

Veteran TJ Coats started strong today and looked sharp in the first inning. However, he got a wake-up call in the second from freshman right fielder Anthony Murphy, who launched a one-out home run that cleared the park. Two batters later, Fabio continued his offensive momentum from yesterday with a double. He advanced to third on a wild pitch, but TJ worked himself out of any further scoring threats to finish his outing.

Opposite TJ, also pitching two innings, was junior transfer Michal Kovala, from the Czech Republic. The bats did not exactly provide a very friendly welcome to the Light. Four of the five batters he faced reached safely, resulting in four runs in the process. Rookie Shepard and Jose Lopez opened with back-to-back doubles, followed by singles from Trey King and Randy Vega. Fortunately for Michal, the scarring in the first eased with a 3-up/3-down inning. Welcome to Cane Baseball

Dylan Mulcahy, a senior transfer from Stephen Austin (Texas), pitched one inning in relief of TJ. It wasn’t as smooth as he’d hoped, as he hit his first batter, Rookie Shepard. Shepard took advantage of Mulcahy’s lapse by stealing second and was brought home by Jose Lopez, who followed with a single for his second RBI of the day. That was the only damage during his brief stint on the mound.

Lazaro Collera, returning from last year, was likely scheduled to pitch two innings and finish the scrimmage, but time constraints today limited his participation. Lazaro quickly retired the first two batters with a flyout to center and a strikeout. Gabriel Milano prevented a seamless 3-up/3-down inning with a double, then advanced to third on a wild pitch, before Devin Diaz kept Lazaro holding his breath with a deep flyout to center.

Chase Swift, a left-handed junior transfer from Virginia Tech, opened the 4th inning, which also marked the end of today’s scrimmage. He had an unsteady start, walking Braeden Schnabel before freshman Easton Kitura singled. After settling in, Swift recorded two outs before freshman Jon Mora finished the scrimmage with an RBI single.

As we wrap up the first week of preseason tomorrow, I expect the focus to shift to pitching as our key players take the mound. The first few days emphasized offense, with nine hits today—including a home run by Anthony Murphy and three doubles by Rookie Shepard, Jose Lopez, and Gabriel Milano.

Tomorrow’s game starts at 11:45 and runs for six innings. Based on this week’s experience, expect the unexpected. I recommend arriving early and bringing an umbrella. Seating is limited to the lower deck due to ongoing construction. Rumors suggest that the replaced plastic seats will be repurposed into the lower rows of the grandstand. It would be helpful if they added an overhang for weather protection, though that seems as unlikely as the return of one-dollar hot dogs.