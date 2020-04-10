Rep. Donna Shalala Announces IRS Webtool for Non-Filers to Access to Payments Under CARES Act

Today, U.S. Representative Donna Shalala (FL-27) issued the following statement praising the creation of a filing assistance web tool to aid people who did not file federal taxes in 2018 or 2019 receive the direct cash payment in provided by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act :

“Due to measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19, the past few weeks has seen the largest and most rapid expansion of unemployment in American history. When Congress passed the CARES Act, we earmarked billions for direct cash payments to American families and workers. The creation of this new web tool will help millions of the most vulnerable people in our country get the help they need quickly. I applaud the IRS and the Free File Alliance for partnering on the creation of this critical tool.”

The web tool for non-files can be found here.