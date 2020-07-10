Rep. Donna Shalala Applauds NSF Grant for University of Miami Research

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) issued the following statement after the National Science Foundation announced that it is awarding a $150,000 grant to the University of Miami to further study Protein Arginine Methyltransferases (PRMTs).

“PMRTs are vital to maintaining cell function in mammals. The research that Dr. Acevedo and the University of Miami are conducting will give us greater understanding of the role PRMTs play in enabling communication between cells. I am pleased that the National Science Foundation has recognized the University of Miami as it continues to be a national leader in innovative scientific research.”

Specifically, the grant is being awarded to Dr. Orlando Acevedo in the Department of Chemistry. The grant will facilitate the further study of PMRT mechanisms and target recognition. The grant program is part of an integrated outreach and training program for students, with special attention given to Hispanic-American high school students and Native American undergraduates.