Rep. Donna Shalala Slams Trumps Suggestion to Move Election Day

By
Community News Releases
-
25

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) issued the following statement after President Donald Trump suggested postponing the November general election via his Twitter account:

“President Trump’s suggestion is absolutely ridiculous. Again the president has shown us that he has no idea what is written in our Constitution – only an act of Congress can change the date of a presidential election. Rather than stifling our democracy, President Trump should be encouraging everyone to register to vote by mail – the safest way for citizens to exercise their fundamental right in these uncertain times.”

