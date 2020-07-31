Rep. Donna Shalala Slams Trumps Suggestion to Move Election Day

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) issued the following statement after President Donald Trump suggested postponing the November general election via his Twitter account:

“President Trump’s suggestion is absolutely ridiculous. Again the president has shown us that he has no idea what is written in our Constitution – only an act of Congress can change the date of a presidential election. Rather than stifling our democracy, President Trump should be encouraging everyone to register to vote by mail – the safest way for citizens to exercise their fundamental right in these uncertain times.”