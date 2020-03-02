Rep. Donna Shalala’s Leads House in Passing Bill to Reverse Youth Tobacco Epidemic

Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) celebrated the passage of landmark anti-tobacco legislation, the Protecting American Lungs and Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2020, a bill to curb the rising tide of nicotine addiction among American youth.

“For years now, our country’s kids have been experiencing a dramatic rise in nicotine addiction due to tobacco companies marketing flavored vaping and e-cigarettes products to teenagers and young children. The problem has become so acute that now more than a quarter of all high school seniors report vaping in the last month – a rate double what it was just two years ago,” said Rep. Shalala. “By banning online sales, flavored tobacco products, and targeted advertising to young people, this bill will help improve the long-term health of the American public and reverse the youth tobacco epidemic.”

The Protecting American Lungs and Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2020 has been endorsed by more than 50 national organizations, including the American Lung Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Heart Association and the N.A.A.C.P.